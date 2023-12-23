Top 5 Eddie Murphy Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Eddie Murphy, a legendary figure in the entertainment world, catapulted to fame at a remarkably young age. Emerging in the world of stand-up comedy as a mere teenager, his charisma and wit quickly made him an audience favorite. His electrifying performances drew the attention of Hollywood, and Murphy made his way into the film industry.
With an impeccable knack for comedy and an innate ability to bring characters to life, he became one of the most sought-after actors in the 80s and 90s. Box office successes such as Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and The Nutty Professor solidified his position as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Murphy’s comedic genius and undeniable charm have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, making him an icon beloved by fans of all generations. So, here are Eddie Murphy’s 5 best movies according to Rotten Tomatoes.
5. Bowfinger – 81% score
Bowfinger is a 1999 film that showcases the brilliant comedic talents of Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin. From acclaimed filmmaker Frank Oz, Bowfinger follows an ambitious and eccentric filmmaker, Bobby Bowfinger (Martin), who hatches an audacious plan to make a low-budget film and becomes determined to cast the enigmatic and elusive action star, Kit Ramsey (Murphy). With his ragtag crew, including a motley group of aspiring actors, Bowfinger embarks on a hilarious journey to film Ramsey without his knowledge. Murphy’s remarkable versatility is on full display as he not only portrays the paranoid action star Ramsey but also takes on the role of Jiff, a lookalike who is unwittingly drawn into Bowfinger’s bizarre scheme. This dual role showcases Murphy’s incredible talent and echoes his previous success in The Nutty Professor, solidifying his reputation as a master of transforming himself into multiple characters within a single film.
4. Beverly Hills Cop – 83% score
Hitting movie theaters in 1984, Beverly Hills Cop is undoubtedly the role that shot Eddie Murphy to new heights of fame, so its easy to see why why its considered one of his best. Taking on the role of Axel Foley, a quick-witted and street wise Detroit detective, Beverly Hills Cop granted Murphy the opportunity to explore different sides to his framework. The plot follows Foley as he ditches the grim streets of Detroit and heads to the glitz and glam of Beverly Hills to track down his friend’s killers.
Initially, the movie was going to be much sinister in tone and Sylvester Stallone was set to forefront the vehicle. However, when the script was injected with humour, Stallone departed and used his darker material for the movie Cobra. The end result saw Murphy board the project and bring his signature charm and mischievous nature to the role. To that, Beverly Hills Cop became an action comedy hit, spawning a number of sequels. In 2024, Murphy will reprise his role after three decades with Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
3. Trading Places – 88% score
Trading Places, the 1983 comedy classic, marked a turning point in Eddie Murphy’s career, solidifying his place as a comedic genius and launching him towards unprecedented stardom. As only his second movie, Murphy’s undeniable talent shone through as he portrayed Billy Ray Valentine, a street hustler who, in a twisted social experiment, switches lives with a wealthy commodities broker named Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd). Directed by John Landis, this film tackles themes of class struggle, racism, and the nature versus nurture debate with uproarious humor and a heartwarming touch. Over four decades later, Trading Places remains a timeless gem. Its clever script, hilarious performances, and satirical commentary on the disparities between the rich and the poor continue to captivate audiences. Furthermore, Trading Places has become a beloved holiday staple for adults, as its backdrop of the Christmas season adds an extra layer of charm and nostalgia.
2. 48 Hrs. – 92% score
Walter Hill‘s 48 Hrs. is a crime comedy that follows the unlikely partnership between grizzled cop Jack Cates, played by Nick Nolte, and the quick-witted Reggie Hammond, portrayed by Eddie Murphy in his first acting role at just 20 years old. The film’s plot revolves around Cates, who teams up with Hammond, a convict, to track down a dangerous criminal who has escaped custody. As they navigate the seedy underbelly of San Francisco, the chemistry between Nolte and Murphy is electric, with their banter and opposing personalities providing both comedic relief and moments of raw intensity.
Eddie Murphy’s debut performance showcases his immense talent, combining razor-sharp comedic timing with an impressive range and an ability to capture audiences. The dynamic between Nolte and Murphy is often credited with sparking the buddy cop genre in cinema, solidifying 48 Hrs. as a remarkable film in both acting debuts and genre contributions. After the success of the movie, Another 48 Hrs. followed in 1990.
1. Dolemite Is My Name – 97% score
Dolemite Is My Name, a Golden Globe-nominated comedy, transports viewers to the 1970s and follows the hilarious and inspiring true story of Rudy Ray Moore. The film revolves around Moore, a struggling comedian and rapper, who creates an alter ego named Dolemite to achieve fame and success. Dolemite, a larger-than-life character known for his foul-mouthed and outrageous humor, becomes a cult phenomenon, catapulting Moore to newfound stardom. This remarkable film not only showcases Moore’s relentless pursuit of his dreams but also highlights Murphy’s immense talent and comedic brilliance. With his portrayal of Moore, Eddie Murphy delivers one of his best movies in a mesmerizing performance that truly signifies a career resurgence. After spending a significant portion of the 2000s away from the Hollywood spotlight, Murphy’s return to form in this role reaffirms his position as one of the industry’s most iconic and talented comedians.
