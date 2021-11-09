10 Movies Where The Main Character is Being Hunted

Humans hunting humans sounds like a brutal sport, doesn’t it? In the movies though this act is sometimes necessary given that law enforcement still labels a search for certain suspects as manhunts. But admittedly, in the movies, things get kind of brutal and those that are hunting people for sport tend to be a little more vicious than your average cop, and those that are being hunted often end up being just as vicious if not more so. There have been numerous ways and reasons to hunt people in the movies over the years and a lot of them haven’t turned out as people might have thought they would. But then again, there are movies that feature these types of hunts that go just the way we expected, meaning that the hunter ends up taking on more than they could handle when the final fight comes along. Here are ten movies that have to do with the main character being hunted.
10. The Hunted
While the idea of this movie was great it was a bit tough to think that even a trained and skilled assassin could forge a steel knife without a working forge and in such a short amount of time. The aim of this movie was to show how dangerous Benicio Del Toro’s character was, and while that was accomplished, it was done in a manner that made a lot of people roll their eyes.
9. The Pest
As the only comedy on this list, this entry is kind of unique since John Leguizamo has been seen in comedies, dramas, and even action movies over the years. The Pest is one of those movies that you can look at and possibly laugh along with since it is pretty ridiculous but it does have jokes and gags that went well with the time period and aren’t too shabby now.
8. Hard Target
Jean Claude Van Damme had a pretty good run for a while and despite still being an actor it can be stated that the 90s were when he was at his best. This movie is one of those that might be thought up by someone that’s into a great deal of action without as much exposition but hasn’t given a lot of thought to what the lack of a solid storyline might do. As an action movie however it works just fine.
7. The Condemned
Before they get old, wrestling and action stars tend to be insanely impressive when taking on action scenes. Years later some of them might be just as impressive, but it begins to become obvious that they’re not as capable as they used to be. Steve Austin was definitely still able to make this work to his advantage during this movie since he came off as someone you wouldn’t want to mess with.
6. Die Hard
You wouldn’t think it would be too difficult for a bunch of armed and experienced terrorists to hunt a single cop through a building, but then again, John McClane isn’t the kind of cop that’s set up to get taken out that easily. While he might not be special forces or anything close to it, he’s definitely smart enough to keep moving and picking off his pursuers when he can.
5. Surviving the Game
Statistically speaking, Mason should have next to no chance in this movie when it comes to surviving, let alone getting back to civilization. But the fact that the hunters are a little too comfortable when giving Mason all the time and room he needs to create even half of a plan, it’s not hard at all to think that someone with average intelligence or greater might find a way to survive.
4. Guns Akimbo
There are a lot of questions that go into this movie since the whole idea of being targeted because one criticizes a literal online deathmatch is kind of petty to start with. But thinking that you can put someone under far enough that they won’t feel as a gun is being literally bolted to their hands isn’t beyond the realm of possibility, but it’s definitely something that might cause a serious infection.
3. First Blood
The only advantage that the cops might have had when going after Rambo would have been if they knew the woods beyond their comfy little town in every little detail. But let’s be honest, a lot of people who live near the woods tend to take nature for granted, and a guy that’s been trained to survive in any situation wouldn’t need much to overtake a bunch of bumbling police officers.
2. Predator
This is one of the biggest mismatches of all time when it comes to armament and hunting methods since the predator was running circles around a group of highly-trained soldiers and doing it in a manner that wasn’t even discovered until later in the movie. But one has to give the guys a little credit, they did manage to wound the creature, even if it was a lucky shot to be certain.
1. The Hunt
One of the greatest things about this movie is that it brought in so many well-known names and then BOOM, they were gone within minutes, if not seconds. But the final showdown was actually kind of funny in a way, while the rest of the movie was just brutal. Not every hunt is bound to go the way the hunter wants.