5 Steven Spielberg Films That Underperformed at the Box Office

Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest film directors of all time. Also, as one of the most commercially successful directors in film history, Spielberg’s films have easily grossed over $10 billion at the worldwide Box Office. Of the 36 films Spielberg directed, seven were selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the National Film Registry.
Steven Spielberg made his feature directorial debut in 1964. While the prolific filmmaker has had most of his films cross the $100 million mark at the Box Office, a few underperformed. Interestingly, despite their low Box Office earnings, these films remained critically acclaimed. Although generally known as the King of the Box Office, here are five of Steven Spielberg’s films that underperformed at the Box Office.
1941
Production Budget: $35 Million
Box Office Earnings: $90 Million
1941 was Steven Spielberg’s first comedy film and one of his earliest projects. It is his fifth directed feature film. The war comedy is set during World War II and focuses on the panic and chaos that grips Los Angeles shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Spielberg’s 1941 is a satirical take on the fear of a Japanese invasion on the U.S. West Coast. The film’s plot weaves together several storylines involving a paranoid tank crew trying to protect the coast, a Japanese submarine crew attempting a covert mission, a USO dance that descends into mayhem, and hilarious civilian and military antics fueled by hysteria.
Unarguably, 1941 was ambitious and filled with slapstick humor, as well as a star-studded ensemble cast that included Dan Aykroyd, Ned Beatty, John Belushi, and Christopher Lee. However, the film received mixed critical reviews and is often considered one of Steven Spielberg’s missteps. Over the years, 1941 has gained a cult following for its chaotic energy and over-the-top humor. With a production budget of $35 million, 1941 underperformed with moderate worldwide Box Office earnings of $90 million.
Amistad
Production Budget: $36 Million
Box Office Earnings: $58.3 Million
The 1997 Amistad marked a new milestone for Steven Spielberg as his first film to be distributed by DreamWorks Pictures. Amistad was produced on a $36 million budget and performed moderately at the Box Office with earnings of $58.3 million. The movie is a historical drama based on a real-life event in 1839. Amistad tells the story of a group of Mende people from Sierra Leone who are captured and sold into slavery. While being transported aboard the Spanish ship La Amistad, the Africans stage a mutiny led by their leader, Cinqué (Djimon Hounsou)
The Mende seized control of the ship, attempting to return to Africa. However, the ship is intercepted off the coast of the United States. The Mende are captured, imprisoned, and charged with murder and piracy. A lengthy legal battle over their fate follows, with the central question being whether they’re legally considered property or free individuals.
When the case eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court, former President John Quincy Adams (portrayed by Anthony Hopkins) passionately advocated for their freedom. Arguably, Amistad wasn’t as successful as it should have been because of the decade it was released. Similar films with a slavery storyline, like 12 Years a Slave, were successful. However, Amistad was praised for its performances and depiction of a lesser-known but significant moment in American history. It is worth noting that Amistad faced criticism for its historical inaccuracies.
The Fabelmans
Production Budget: $40 Million
Box Office Earnings: $45.58 Million
As of 2024, The Fabelmans is Steven Spielberg’s last directed film. It is a semi-autobiographical drama based on a fictionalized account of Spielberg’s own upbringing and his early passion for filmmaking. Released theatrically on November 11, 2022, The Fabelmans bombed at the Box Office, grossing only $45.58 million against its $40 million budget. The film’s plot centers around Sammy Fabelman, a young boy growing up in post-World War II America.
Sammy discovers a love for cinema after his parents take him to see his first film. Encouraged by his artistic mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams), and supported in different ways by his pragmatic father, Burt (Paul Dano), Sammy begins experimenting with filmmaking. He uses a home movie camera to create amateur films. The Fabelmans was critically acclaimed and nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and five other categories.
West Side Story
Production Budget: $100 Million
Box Office Earnings: $76 Million
Steven Spielberg’s last two feature films have underperformed at the Box Office. The 2021 musical romantic drama West Side Story was created as a reimagining of the classic 1957 Broadway musical. Set in 1950s New York City, West Side Story centers on two rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The Jets are a group of working-class white youth, while the Sharks are a Puerto Rican immigrant gang.
As both gangs vie for control of the neighborhood, a forbidden romance blossoms between Tony (Ansel Elgort), a former member of the Jets, and María (Rachel Zegler), the sister of the Sharks’ leader, Bernardo. Tony and María’s love challenges the deep-seated animosities between the two groups, but the escalating gang rivalry leads to tragic consequences. West Side Story was a Box Office failure, only grossing $76 million from a production budget of $100 million.
The BFG
Production Budget: $140,000,000
Box Office Earnings: $195,200,000
Steven Spielberg’s The BFG is a fantasy adventure film adapted from Roald Dahl’s 1982 children’s novel. The plot centers around Sophie (Ruby Barnhill), a young orphaned girl who befriends the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). The BFG is a kind-hearted and gentle giant who secretly collects and delivers good dreams to children.
Despite his enormous size, the BFG refuses to eat humans, unlike the other cruel and cannibalistic giants in Giant Country. Although it received generally positive reviews from critics, The BFG was largely a Box Office flop. It only grossed $195.2 million from its $140 million, excluding marketing costs. Besides these Steven Spielberg’s underperforming films, these are actors Spielberg frequently collaborates with the most.
