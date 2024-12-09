Every Director Jon M. Chu Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

American filmmaker and screenwriter Jon M. Chu has a career that spans over two decades. Like many filmmakers before him, Chu’s passion for film began at an early age. He was born Jonathan Murray Chu in Palo Alto, California, on November 2, 1979, to a Taiwanese mother and a Chinese father. Jon M. Chu began making films when he was in the fifth grade.
After his mother gifted him a video camera, Chu enjoyed making videos during the family’s vacations. He also cast his siblings, of whom he was the youngest of five, to star in his earliest home films. Although he graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and television production from the University of Southern California, he made his feature directorial debut in 2008. Over a decade later, and as of 2024, here’s every Jon M. Chu-directed movie, ranked from worst to best.
8. Jem and the Holograms
Jon M. Chu’s 2015 live-action musical drama Jem and the Holograms was his fourth directed feature-length film. The movie was based on Christy Marx‘s 1980s animated television series. Jem and the Holograms centers around Jerrica “Jem” Benton (Aubrey Peeples), a shy, introverted young woman who becomes a pop sensation after her music videos go viral.
With the help of her sisters and friends, she transforms into Jem. Along the way, Jerrica also discovers her late father’s secret project. Jem and the Holograms was a commercial failure, grossing only $2.3 million against its $5 million budget. The movie received generally negative reviews from critics. Many felt it failed to capture the magic of the original Jem series. Jem and the Holograms is Jon M. Chu’s lowest-rated movie.
7. G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Jon M. Chu joined the G.I. Joe film series in its second installment in 2013. His G.I. Joe: Retaliation is a sequel to Stephen Sommers’ 2009 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Chu’s Retaliation follows the elite military team, G.I. Joe, as they face betrayal and annihilation orchestrated by the nefarious Cobra organization. Cobra, with Zartan (Arnold Vosloo) impersonating the president of the United States, orders an airstrike that kills Conrad S. Hauser/Duke (Channing Tatum) and many members of the G.I. Joe’s team.
Surviving Joe’s, Marvin F. Hinton/Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson), Jaye Burnett/Lady Jaye (Adrianne Palicki), and Dashiell R. Faireborn/Flint (D. J. Cotrona) seeks vengeance, aiming to expose Cobra’s plot to dominate the world. Bruce Willis reprised his role as General Joe Colton. Critics had mixed reactions to G.I. Joe: Retaliation. On the positive side, reviewers praised the film’s high-energy action sequences and visual effects. However, they criticized the plot, character development, and over-reliance on action at the expense of storytelling. Retaliation grossed $375.7 million against its production budget of $130–155 million.
6. Step Up 2: The Streets
Released in 2008, Step Up 2: The Streets is the second installment in the Step Up film series. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. While its plot was often criticized as formulaic and predictable, the dance sequences earned widespread praise for their creativity and execution. It was also praised for showcasing street dance culture. In Step Up 2: The Streets, the story follows Andrea “Andie” West (Briana Evigan), a rebellious street dancer who struggles to find her place after her mother’s death.
After being accepted into the prestigious Maryland School of the Arts, where her unorthodox style clashes with the school’s structured environment. With the help of Chase Collins (Robert Hoffman), a talented and popular student, Andie forms a diverse dance crew. The group competes in “The Streets,” an underground dance battle, to prove their worth and defend their passion for street dancing. Step Up 2: The Streets was Jon M. Chu’s feature directorial debut, grossing $150.8 million against a $17.5 million budget.
5. Step Up 3D
Jon M. Chu beat the sophomore slump with his sophomore directorial project Step Up 3D (2010). He returned as director of the sequel, which became the third installment in the Step Up franchise. Step Up: 3D saw the return of Moose (Adam G. Sevani) and Camille Gage (Alyson Stoner). The movie focuses on Moose as he struggles to balance his academic life at New York University and his passion for dancing. Although critical reviews were mixed, many praised the impressive innovative dance choreography, especially with the use of 3D technology. Produced on a higher $30 million budget, Step Up: 3D slightly outperformed its predecessor with Box Office earnings of $159.2 million.
4. Now You See Me 2
Jon M. Chu was hired to direct the 2016 sequel Now You See Me 2 after the success of Louis Leterrier’s 2013 Now You See Me. The sequel’s plot also follows the Four Horsemen as they return to the stage with new tricks and an even greater conspiracy to unravel. Daniel Radcliffe joined the star-studded ensemble cast as Now You See Me 2’s main antagonist.
The movie saw the return of Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harrelson, and Michael Caine, reprising their roles. Although Now You See Me 2 failed to outgross its predecessor, it was still a Box Office success, grossing $334.9 million against a $90–120 million budget. However, critics were less enthused about Now You See Me 2 than they were with its predecessor.
3. In the Heights
Over the years, Jon M. Chu has earned a reputation for incorporating music into his films. The 2021 musical drama In the Heights helped solidify Chu’s profile in Hollywood’s musical genre. In the Heights received generally positive reviews, with critics praising the movie for its infectious energy, heartfelt storytelling, dazzling choreography, and representation of Latinx culture. Also, the performances, particularly by Anthony Ramos (who played Usnavi de la Vega), received acclaim for their authenticity and charisma. Despite its positive critical reviews, In the Heights was a commercial flop, grossing only $45.2 million against its $55 million budget.
2. Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy Rich Asians was Jon M. Chu’s sixth feature film and is arguably one of his biggest projects. The 2018 romantic comedy-drama was based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 bestseller novel of the same name. Crazy Rich Asians was widely praised for its groundbreaking representation of Asian characters and culture in Hollywood. Critics celebrated Crazy Rich Asians as a landmark moment for Asian representation, as it was the first major studio film in 25 years with a predominantly Asian cast. The movie’s top cast included Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, and Ken Jeong.
1. Wicked: Part 1
https://youtu.be/SVtnCC4MI3c?si=Yi048w9DIIE_DynR
Jon M. Chu returned in 2024 with what has become his finest musical film, Wicked: Part 1. The movie is the first of a two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. Wicked: Part 1 casts Cynthia Erivo as the iconic Elphaba Thropp and Ariana Grande-Butera as Galinda Upland. It also stars Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, and Ethan Slater in supporting roles. Since its theatrical release on November 22, 2024, Wicked: Part 1 has been largely praised for its stunning visuals, impressive musical numbers, and heartfelt performances. Jon M. Chu also directed the 2025 sequel, Wicked Part Two. If you enjoyed reading about Jon M. Chu-directed feature films, here’s a look at John Krasinski’s directorial career.
