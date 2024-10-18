Harris Dickinson’s 6 Spellbinding Performances

As the young actor approaches age 30, Harris Dickinson has quickly established himself as one of his generation’s most versatile actors. The English actor was born in Leytonstone, Essex, England, on June 24, 1996. Interestingly, Dickinson made his professional debut in 2014, with his career turning a decade in 2024.
Yet, he’s raked in credits in several successful movies and TV shows in so little time. Although he initially enrolled at the university to study film and theater, he dropped out and almost considered joining the Royal Marines. Thankfully, his coach at London’s RAW Academy convinced him to return to theater. Throughout his decade-long career, these are Harris Dickinson’s top performances.
Beach Rats
Eliza Hittman’s 2017 coming-of-age drama Beach Rats was Harris Dickinson’s debut on the big screen. Dickinson delivered a powerful performance as a troubled 19-year-old named Frankie. With his father terminally ill and his mother focused on providing him care, Frankie roams the streets of Brooklyn, hanging out with friends. While he continues drifting through life, Frankie struggles with his identity and sexuality.
As a closeted gay man from family and friends, Frankie explores his sexuality in secret, meeting older men through chat rooms. However, he dates girls to maintain a facade of being heterosexual. Harris Dickinson delivered a raw and emotionally charged portrayal of Frankie. He perfectly captured the fear, confusion, and loneliness surrounding characters who were still on a journey of self-discovery.
Trust
The following year, Harris Dickinson took on another spellbinding performance in FX’s drama series Trust. He co-starred alongside Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank, who played Dickinson’s grandfather and mother, respectively. In the series, Dickinson portrayed John Paul Getty III, an enigmatic and rebellious grandson of American-born British oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The series retells one of the most infamous kidnapping cases in history. Set in 1973, it chronicles Getty III’s abduction in Italy by a criminal organization demanding a hefty ransom for his safe return.
However, once regarded as the wealthiest man in the world, his grandfather refuses to pay the ransom. This put Getty III in an increasingly perilous situation. On the back of his closeted gay performance, Harris Dickinson pulled off a performance that masterfully embodied Getty III’s carefree and rebellious teenage years. Dickinson also effectively switches to a frightened and desperate victim subject to the physical and psychological trauma of being held in captivity. Trust aired originally from March 25, 2018, to May 27, 2018.
The King’s Man
In 2021, Harris Dickinson joined the Kingsman film series in its third installment, The King’s Man. The movie was created as a prequel and origin story of the Kingsman organization. Dickinson played Conrad Oxford, the son of the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes).
As a young aristocrat, Conrad Oxford is eager to serve his country during the turbulent period leading to World War I. Against his father’s wishes, Conrad enlists in the war. Dickinson portrays Conrad Oxford as a courageous, morally upright figure. The movie also starred Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Djimon Hounsou, Daniel Brühl, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Triangle of Sadness
2022 was an exceptionally busy year for Harris Dickinson, appearing in four feature-length movies. Ruben Östlund’s satirical black comedy Triangle of Sadness was Dickinson’s third-released film of the year after appearing in Don’t Look at the Demon and See How They Run. Dickinson co-led Triangle of Sadness’ ensemble cast with the late Charlbi Dean in her final movie role. In Triangle of Sadness, Dickinson played Carl, a male model whose career and personal life are marked by insecurity and societal pressures.
Carl and his social media influencer girlfriend, Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxurious cruise with an elite group of wealthy passengers. However, a series of unforeseen events causes a shipwreck that upends their lives. Stranded on a deserted island, Carl’s superficial charm and modeling career prove useless in the fight for survival. As the social hierarchy amongst the survivors collapses, Carl is forced to confront his vulnerabilities, offering sexual favors for security and food.
Scrapper
In the emotionally charged British comedy-drama Scrapper, Harris Dickinson plays Jason. His character is a charming yet troubled young man who unexpectedly re-enters his daughter’s life. He’s been away from Georgie for several years. Scrapper is set against the backdrop of suburban London and follows the strained relationship between an estranged father and daughter. Lola Campbell plays Georgie, a young girl living independently and evading social services following her mother’s death. Harris Dickinson delivers a performance that perfectly blends humor and the character’s vulnerability.
Babygirl
In what is largely considered his most electrifying romantic role, Harris Dickinson plays the male lead in Halina Reijn’s 2024 Babygirl. Dickinson plays a young intern, Samuel, who gets romantically involved in a forbidden affair with his company’s CEO. Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman plays the CEO, Romy. Babygirl proves Harris Dickinson’s acting range, coming full circle from playing a closeted gay character in his film debut to delivering steamy romances with Kidman. Besides these Harris Dickinson spellbinding performances, here’s everything to know about Dickinson’s life and career.
Follow Us