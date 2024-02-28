So, you’re telling me Hilary Swank, two-time Academy Award winner, can’t lead a new action dynasty? Please, let’s not pretend like we don’t know she’s got the chops. And for those naysayers who think otherwise, let me lay down 7 Ways Hilary Swank Could Star In A New Action Dynasty. Buckle up; it’s gonna be a bumpy and thrilling ride.
Hilary Swank’s past action roles
Remember when Swank was kicking butt and taking names as Julie Pierce in ‘The Next Karate Kid’? Yeah, she was the OG Cobra Kai before it was cool. Swank’s transformation into a boxer with a wide, full back and round shoulders won her an Oscar for ‘Million Dollar Baby’, indicating her proficiency in action roles. And that’s just scratching the surface of Hilary Swank’s past action roles. She’s been flexing those acting muscles across genres for years, so why not a full-throttle return to action?
Physical training and dedication
If there’s one thing we know about Swank, it’s that she doesn’t shy away from a challenge. I mean, the woman went full beast mode for ‘Million Dollar Baby’.
Sounds crazy, but it’s a very good finisher for polishing off the legs, she said about her training. That kind of physical training and dedication primes her for action stardom like no other. Plus, she gained nearly 20 pounds of muscle for the role. Show me another actor with that level of commitment. I’ll wait.
Genre-blending opportunities
Swank could absolutely slay in a sci-fi action flick. Remember ‘The Core’? Maybe not the best example since it didn’t break even at the box office, but hey, Swank’s committed performance is noted alongside a cast that manages to play it straight despite the movie’s wild concept and contrived peril. It’s time for more genre-blending opportunities where she can stretch her wings – or should I say fists? – into new territories of action-packed goodness.
Collaboration with renowned action directors
Despite its many failings, there are a few enjoyable moments in it – indeed, Roger Ebert confessed to a perverse liking for it, and given her committed performance in ‘The Core’, it’s high time Swank teamed up with some top action directors for a fresh take on the genre. Imagine the possibilities with someone who knows how to make an entrance – and an exit – with style. The idea of Hilary Swank collaborating with renowned action directors is enough to make any action fan giddy with anticipation.
Reviving classic action franchises
I’m just going to throw this out there: Swank leading a reboot or sequel of a classic action franchise would be epic. With her track record of transforming physically and emotionally for roles, she’d be perfect to bring back some nostalgia with a modern twist. It’s not just about muscle; it’s about that steely resolve and depth of character that makes us root for the hero against all odds. Pitching Hilary Swank as the face of a classic action franchise reboot or sequel? Now that’s what I call a comeback story waiting to happen.
Leading an ensemble action cast
We’ve seen her play tough women and tackle tricky roles – from Maggie Fitzgerald to Brandon Teena – so leading an ensemble cast in an adrenaline-fueled series? Piece of cake. Directors like Mira Nair and actresses like Hilary Swank are hard to come by; they bring grit and authenticity to their projects. The thought of Hilary Swank leading an ensemble action cast, bringing together diverse talents for some high-octane drama? Yes, please! Bring on the explosions and car chases; we’re here for it.
Expanding into action TV series
Last but not least, let’s talk about the small screen. With streaming services popping up like daisies, there are endless opportunities for Swank to headline an action-driven TV series. We’re talking character depth mixed with weekly cliffhangers that will have viewers binge-watching faster than you can say ‘action star’. Considering her ability to delve deep into her characters’ psyches, Hilary Swank expanding into an action TV series seems like the next logical step in world domination – or at least television domination. And frankly, I’m all in for this ride.
