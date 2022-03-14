Page Turner probably never imagined that she would eventually become a reality TV star, but life always has interesting ways of working things out. The well-known real estate broker and house flipper has become known to people all over the world thanks to her talents. Page started her reality TV journey in 2017 when she appeared as a judge on a show called Joined at the Flip. She then became the start of Flip or Flop Nashville with her now ex-boyfriend. Now, Page’s star is shining even brighter thanks to her new HGTV series, Fix My Flip. In the series, Page works with homeowners to help them get back on track after getting in over their heads on a house flipping project. In exchange for her help, Page will also receive a share of the profits once the property is sold. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Page Turner.
1. She Is Originally From Los Angeles
Page was born and raised in the Los Angeles area and she will always be a California girl through and through. That said, the city of Nashville will always have an extra special place in her heart. In fact, Page is one of the lucky people who has been fortunate enough to find a real home in two places. According to Distractify, Page said, “Nashville, I always say, grew me as a woman. I moved there when I was 27. I left when I was 46. That’s where I raised my family and watched my girls grow into these amazing women. I give a lot of that credit to Nashville and the support and stability that it gave me as a single mom and small-business owner”.
2. She Is A Proud Mother
All of the things that Page has accomplished in her career are what she is best known for, but what she is most proud of actually doesn’t have anything to do with her job. Being a mother is the thing that means the most to Page, and she has three beautiful daughters who she raised as a single mother. Although things weren’t always easy for Page, she always managed to find ways to make things work. All of Page’s daughters are now adults, but they still have very close relationships with their mother. Unfortunately, though, Page and her daughters don’t all live in the same state so they probably don’t get to spend as much time together as they’d like.
3. She Loves Fashion
No matter what Page is doing, you can always count on her to do her best while she does it. Page is very interested in fashion and it has become one of her favorite ways to express herself. Whether she’s dressing up for a special event or simply hanging out with her friends, Page loves to share her personality through the things she wears. On top of that, she has a knack for picking out awesome outfits. Apparently, her love for fashion has also rubbed off on her children. One of Page’s daughters is an aspiring model who has already been signed to an agency. That being said, Page’s fashion choices are going to be one of the best parts of Fix My Flip.
4. She Enjoys Interacting With Viewers
Page is thankful for all of the people who have supported her over the years, and she enjoys showing love to them whenever she gets the chance. It’s fairly common to see Page responding to questions and comments from fans via social media – especially Twitter. In addition to engaging with viewers on social media, Page also loves being able to see her supporters in person. Over the years, Page has had lots of people come up to her and thank her for the work she’s done, and it’s something she’s always looked forward to. Now that she has her own show, there’s a good chance that there are going to be even more people who want a chance to talk to page.
5. She Has Taken Acting Classes
While a career in reality TV may not always be what Page envisioned for herself, Page did always dream of being in front of the camera. From an early age, Page’s mother believed that her daughter could be a star. Page told HGTV, “My mother always says, ‘Page you could’ve been doing this for years. She put me in acting classes when I was younger, and it just didn’t work out because of fear. I was scared”. Fortunately, Page was able to overcome that fear and she is now a fixture on screens all over the world. Even though she has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years, in many ways Page’s career is just getting started. If Fix My Flip ends up being a major success, there’s no doubt that even more doors will open for Page in the future. At the moment, it doesn’t look like she has any acting experience but it’ll be interesting to see if she does decide to do some acting down the line.
6. She Hopes to Empower Other Women
One of Page’s favorite things about what she does is the fact that she gets to help others. Through her work and the platform she’s built, she hopes that can inspire people – especially women. She told HGTV, “I want to give back to women, single mothers or not. Just women in general that have big dreams. Opportunities don’t come around all the time, and when they do come around, you better grab it. That’s what I would want to tell anybody who remotely looks up to me. Truly, if I can do this, you can, too!” At this point, I think it’s safe to say that Page has successfully inspired many women and she will continue to do so in the future.
7. She Likes to Stay Active
When people get busy, their workout routine is often one of the first things to suffer. After all, the last thing lots of people want to do before or after a long day is hit the gym. Page, however, isn’t like most people when it comes to this. Keeping herself in good shape is at the top of her priority list. No matter what’s going on in her life, she does her best to ensure that exercise is part of her daily routine. In addition to traditional workouts, spending time outdoors is another one of Page’s favorite ways to stay active. She really loves being out in nature and it also gives her a chance to clear her head and recharge. Page’s motivation isn’t just about looks, though. Working out also allows her to feel her best both physically and mentally. Page has even used her love for fitness to start a business with her friend called The JoPa Life which sells athletic wear.
8. She Is A Married At First Sight Fan
In addition to being a reality TV star, Page is also a reality TV fan. A tweet posted in March of 2022 revealed that Page enjoys watching the Lifetime series Married at First Sight. For those who aren’t familiar with the show, Married at First Sight centers around people who desperately want to be married but haven’t been having any luck in the conventional dating world. With the help of “experts” the cast members agree to be part of an experiment in which they are matched with a person who they must marry upon seeing them for the first time at the altar. Now in its 14th season, the show has gained a very large fan base although there is a very low success rate for the couples who get married on the show.
9. She Is A Brand Ambassador
Thanks to all of the success she’s had in real estate and the entertainment industry, Page has built a large social media following that consists of nearly 23,000 followers on Instagram alone. While there was once a time when having lots of followers on social media was nothing more than a popularity contest, that isn’t the case anymore. These days, having a large audience on social media can translate to awesome opportunities in real-life. In Page’s case, she has gotten the chance to work with companies as a brand ambassador. In this role, Page posts photos and/or videos to help companies market their products. As her following continues to grow, there will likely be even more opportunities for her to work with brands.
10. She Is An Author
On top of all of the other things that Page has accomplished, she can add being a published author to the list. In 2019, she released a book titled The G.O. Life: Seize Your Greatest Opportunity. According to the book’s description, Page “shares how she learned to expect only the best while seizing every opportunity that would propel her business and create a lasting legacy for her family.” The book currently has a five-star rating on Amazon. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she plans to write more books in the future.