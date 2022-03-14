If you’re a fan of home renovation shows, you’ll be excited to know that HGTV is getting ready to introduce another new show to its lineup. The upcoming series, Fix My Flip, stars real estate expert Page Turner as she works with homeowners to fix property flipping projects that have gone awry. With her expertise and the help of some home renovation professionals, Page will be able to help these homeowners make their dreams come true. Whether you’ve had a failed house flipping project of your own or you simply love learning more about the renovation process, this show will be right up your alley. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Fix My Flip.
1. Fix My Flip Isn’t Page’s First Show
When Page was younger, her mother always believed that her daughter had the potential to light up the screen. Page was even enrolled in acting classes at an early age. However, out of fear, she decided not to pursue a career as an actress. Still, though, she managed to make her way to the entertainment industry. Even though Fix My Flip is a new project for HGTV, Page isn’t exactly a newcomer to the network. Her relationship with HGTV started back in 2017 when she appeared on the show Joined At The Flip with her then-boyfriend, DeRon Jenkins.
After that, the couple earned their own show called Flip or Flop Nashville. During her time on HGTV, Page has proven to be a favorite among viewers and it’s clear that she was born to be a star. She’s hoping to recreate that same magic with Fix My Flip and it’s looking like the odds are in her favor. If all goes well, there’s a chance that there will be even more TV opportunities for Page in the years to come.
2. Page Invests Her Own Money In The Projects On The Show
Any time HGTV puts out a new show, one of the first questions viewers have is who is paying for what. After all, there’s no cut-and-dry method that all of the network’s shows follow. That said, Fix My Flip is taking a really unique approach when it comes to who is funding what. Page will be using her own money to help the flippers complete their projects. Keep in mind, though, that the money Page spends on these projects is truly an investment. When the properties sell, she will be getting a percentage of the profits. From what we can tell, her share could be up to around 50%. In the end, this relationship with be beneficial to both Page and the people that she’s working with. Even though the homeowners will have to split the money from their sale, they’ll be able to make more money thanks to all of the help they get from Page.
3. You Can’t Follow The Show On Social Media
Over the last 20 years, social media has become a major part of many people’s lives. In addition to following friends, family, and celebrities on social media lots of people also like to follow their favorite shows. Sadly, that won’t be possible with Fix My Flip. As of now, the show doesn’t have any official social media profiles. This isn’t that surprising, however, considering that the show is going to be new. For now, however, viewers can still keep up with the show online by following HGTV and/or Page or by using the hashtag #FixMyFlip on Instagram and Twitter. If the show ends up having a long and successful run, there’s always a chance that HGTV may decide to create profiles for the show.
4. The Show Is Filmed In California
If you’re a homeowner who needs some help with a home flipping project, you may be wondering if there’s any hope for you to ever be featured on Fix My Flip. The answer to that question depends largely on where you live. According to Distractify, Fix My Flip was filmed in southern California which is where Page is originally from and where she’s currently based. Prior to moving back to California, Page lived in Nashville for many years which is where she raised her children and started her real estate career. If the show ever decides to expand its filming locations, there’s always a chance that Nashville could end up at the top of the list.
5. Page Hopes to Inspire Others
It goes without saying that the main goal is reality TV is always to keep people entertained, but that isn’t the only thing that Page hopes to do with this show. More than anything, she wants to help homeowners while also inspiring and empowering others. During a conversation with The List, Page said, “I’m in the business of helping people…I know a feeling of being stuck and needing help and needing guidance and a mentor and some money, perhaps. That was my main inspiration. I can help people…I’m an expert. I know how to help people. I can get you out of this hole that you’ve dug yourself into.” I think it’s safe to say that Page is going to be pleasantly surprised when she sees how people respond to the series. Just seeing how she’s able to turn some of these projects around will be enough to inspire most people.
6. Page Has Been Doing Real Estate For 20 Years
Even though Page has only been in the entertainment industry for a few years, she certainly isn’t new to the world of real estate. While talking to The List she revealed that she has been in the business for 20 years. She said, “I got my license in 2003, started my first brokerage in 2006, [so] it was a natural progression. I am a serial entrepreneur, so I’m always looking for multiple streams of income. Flipping was another stream in real estate.” Over the last 20 years, Page has managed to accomplish more in her career than some people have in an entire lifetime. However, it’s important to keep in mind that Page is nowhere near finished yet. It’ll be very interesting to see where the next 20 years takes her.
7. The Flippers On The Show Found Page Through Social Media
The casting process to get on a reality TV show varies depending on the series. In lots of cases, however, social media is a great casting tool. That’s exactly how things went for Fix My Flip. When asked how she found flippers to participate in the show, Page told The List, “They find me. In the world of social media, you get DMs, you get emails, people find your phone number, you get text messages. I can chitchat with people and say, “Okay, well, what kind of trouble are you in? What do you need? Let me see the house.” Then we’re able to start working together from there.” Needless to say, if you’re hoping of being chosen for the show you may have to slide into Page’s DMs.
8. Season One Is Going To Be Pretty Short
These days, most viewers like to know how many episodes they can expect from a season before getting too invested. Unfortunately, those who like long seasons are in for a rude awakening. Season one of Fix My Flip is only going to have six episodes. This means that it probably isn’t the best thing to watch if you’re hoping to spend an entire weekend binge watching something. Hopefully, if the show ends up getting renewed subsequent seasons will be longer. In general, it’s somewhat standard for a season to consist of at least 10 episodes.
9. Viewers Will Learn Helpful Tips From The Show
The homeowners featured on the show won’t be the only ones who benefit from Page’s expertise. Even the viewers at home will learn some valuable lessons about the house flipping process and what kinds of things they should be aware of. Since it’s not possible for everyone to be on the show, the fact that people can learn from the comfort of their homes will be extremely beneficial. Additionally, Page will also provide some information on the kinds of projects that people should avoid. After all, with all of the experience she’s acquired over the years, she knows exactly how to get in there and get the job done with the least amount of issues possible.
10. The Show Is Produced By Big Table Media
Big Table Media is a company that many viewers may not be familiar with, but there’s a very good chance that they’ve heard of some of the shows the company has produced. Over the years, Big Table Media, which is based in California, has built up a pretty impressive resume of reality TV shows. Some of the other shows that Big Table Media has produced include Windy City Rehab and Rock the Block. In the years to come, the company will be able to add even more successful projects to its resume. Although the production company might not seem like an important detail, it actually has the ability to make or break the show’s success.