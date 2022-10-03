10 Things That Will Make You Forgive Adam Levine After Recent Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine has just been hitting headline after headline following the recent cheating allegations by Sumner Stroh. This was just after Behati Prinsloo, his gorgeous wife, announced that baby number three was on the way! Prinsloo was shocked and hurt by all the drama, but she believes Adam. The rock artist denied any claim of a physical affair, but lines were still crossed in their relationship, and we were still somewhat heartbroken. This only begs for a “Things You Didn’t Know” list that will make you forgive the Grammy award winner.
1. Adam Levine Once Broke His Sternum
Believe it or not, this famous rock star once pushed past his limits. We all know and love Levine for his hard work and determination in his career, and yes, this also means he has to take care of that body we all love. However, during an intense workout, the singer broke his sternum and turned to yoga as a form of exercise. He surprisingly fell in love with it and now has to do an hour of yoga before each and every show. This singer will certainly not get that thick neck he hated because of weight lifting.
2. He Has a Massive Fear of Flying
Being a rockstar isn’t easy, and this was made even more difficult for Adam Levine by his extensive phobia of flying. I bet some of us can relate! The singer is sadly doomed to inevitable flights because hey, what are we as fans going to do without some tour love? However, he will do anything to stay grounded, even if it means loading that biodiesel-powered bus and hitting the road. At least when he is traveling around the country.
3. Adam Levine Is a Sucker for Puppies
Could you love the sensation anymore? Yes, you can! Adam Levine is a lover of puppies, especially Golden Retrievers. The star even got a paw print tattoo on his right shoulder in tribute to his Golden Retriever Frankie Girl. It is, however, terribly sad that she passed away in 2013. But we have some good news, too! Adam said yes to a new puppy Charlie.
4. The Sexiest Man Alive Is Afraid of Horror Movies
The sensation couldn’t be more human and relatable. Horror genre can be terrifying, and Adam agrees with me and anyone else who would not sit down to watch horror. The ironic fact about this is that the singer also acted in season 2 of American Horror Story. He opened up about his debut in acting, and all he had to say was that he is never watching that show again. We scaredy pants are all backing you up on that!
5. Did Someone Say Magic Mushrooms?
I won’t even ask how many of us are guilty here. Well, at least Adam was. In an interview in 2012, the singer opened up about experimenting with magic mushrooms when he was a teenager. Adam talked about how important they were to him during his journey of self-reflection. The sensation further explained that he was able to get in touch with the wonderment that we have as kids but lose along the way.
6. Adam Levine Was Once a Waiter
Everyone starts somewhere, and Adam Levine is not so different from you and me. This now musical genius was once a waiter at the Johnny Rockets burger chain. He then dropped out of college after one semester to follow his dreams. It takes guts, I tell you.
7. The Muscular Rockstar is Ambidextrous
We can add to the list of things that make Adam unique by saying that he is ambidextrous. Interesting, right? Ambidextrous means that he can use both hands equally, including playing his guitar. He, however, prefers to write with his left hand and play with his right.
8. Adam Levine Was Diagnosed with ADHD
When he was just a teenager, Adam was diagnosed with ADHD, and I can’t help but admire how much he has accomplished despite this fact. It can be challenging to overcome ADHD, proving how passionate and hardworking Adam Levine is to his work and family.
9. He Started His Music Career at a Young Age
Adam Levine co-founded the band Kara’s Flowers and got discovered by a producer as they performed at a house in Malibu. At only 15 years old, Adam and his band later starred on “Beverly Hills 90210”.
10. Adam Was Not Always the Confident Musician We Know
In elementary school, Adam was embarrassed to sing in public. This fear lasted until his school music teacher inspired him to start performing. During his first show, however, Levine was so shy that he played with his back turned to the crowd. Baby steps!