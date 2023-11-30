5 Signs Joel Kinnaman Knew RoboCop Remake Would Struggle

Joel Kinnaman and the Uncertain Path of RoboCop
When Joel Kinnaman donned the metallic suit for the RoboCop remake, fans and critics alike were curious about the potential success of reviving such an iconic character. As we look back, there are several indicators that Kinnaman himself might have been bracing for a bumpy ride.
Reading Between the Lines of Interviews
Joel Kinnaman’s interviews often painted a picture of an actor who was cautiously optimistic about the remake’s success. He once mentioned,
I didn’t know what I was stepping into fresh off the boat from Sweden. This statement could be interpreted as an admission of his naivety about the challenges he was about to face. Furthermore, during a Comic-Con chat, he was asked about how this RoboCop would differ from its predecessor, which might have been a moment for him to express any concerns or doubts indirectly.
A Quieter Social Media Front
The silence on Joel Kinnaman’s social media regarding the film could speak volumes. With no significant promotional activity noted, it suggests that perhaps Kinnaman wasn’t fully behind the marketing push, or maybe he had reservations about over-promising on a project whose outcome he was unsure of.
Comparing Classics and Remakes
In discussing comparisons to the original RoboCop, Kinnaman acknowledged the weight of expectations. He critically noted the absence of Verhoeven’s satirical tone in the remake, saying,
The one thing, I think, was lacking in that film… we who made it didn’t fully take into account what RoboCop was for the fans. This reflection shows his awareness of what made the original film resonate with audiences and hints at his understanding of the remake’s uphill battle.
The Behind-the-Scenes Hurdles
Kinnaman may have been privy to certain production challenges. With reports of underwhelming test screenings leading to panic re-edits, as happened with ‘Suicide Squad’, it’s plausible that similar issues occurred with RoboCop. He hinted at these challenges when he discussed discrepancies between the movie and its trailer:
Everyone was so hyped because of that trailer, but the trailer wasn’t really representative of what the movie was, indicating a misalignment in expectations and reality.
Hindsight Is 20/20
In his post-release reflections, Kinnaman offered some telling insights. He mused,
I think that movie would have done better if we had listened more to the fans beforehand. But I think it stands alone … I almost think the RoboCop film we did would have been a better movie if it wouldn’t have been named ‘RoboCop.’ Such candid commentary suggests that he may have had pre-release concerns that became clearer after seeing the audience’s reaction.
To conclude, while Joel Kinnaman never outright predicted doom for the RoboCop remake, these signs suggest he was aware of its precarious position. An actor’s intuition and insight into their projects can be quite telling, and in this case, Kinnaman’s reflections provide a nuanced view into what it means to revisit cinematic icons.
