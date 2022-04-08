10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryleigh Madison

If you know the name Ryleigh Madison, it’s because you’ve been watching American Idol to this point. You know her as the very young girl who did some very big things since her audition, her golden ticket, and her first appearance on national television. She’s made history, and she is so excited about it. Right now, she’s not as famous as she will be, but that will change quickly in our opinion. If you want to learn more about the teenage girl who took the world by storm with her big voice, we have everything here.
1. She is Young
She is one of the youngest to appear on the show this year. Madison is only 16 right now, and she is a sophomore in high school. She is taking time off to film for the show and to see if she can make it into the finals.
2. She is from North Carolina
She’s from a small town in North Carolina. She’s from Whiteville, where she spends her time working on her life as a high school student, posting to her social media account, and just being a very down-to-earth kind of girl who is living her best teenage life.
3. She is Inspired
Her biggest inspiration at the moment is none other than country singer Gabby Barrett. You know her from her famous country music songs being played nonstop on the radio, but you might also remember her from just a few years ago when she was a contestant on Idol. She was the third-place winner of the 16th season of the show.
4. She is Using a Stage Name
What you might not realize about this young singer is that she is not really Ryleigh Madison. She is Ryleigh Bunch, but she uses the other name for her work. It’s her stage name, and it does have such a lovely ring to it. We can see why she uses it.
5. She is Giving it Her All
She may only be a young teenager, but that doesn’t mean she’s not taking this seriously. The young star is doing all she can to give her all, to put her heart into every single performance, and to be sure she has no regrets at the end of all of it. Even if she doesn’t win, she wants to look back and know that she did all she could to make her life change dramatically, and it’s so good for her.
6. She Loves Her Home
She might be in a small town about 100 miles from Raleigh, but she is someone who does love where she comes from. A small-town girl at heart, she knows that where she lives is the best place in the world, and she would not have it any other way. She loves it there, and she makes sure the world knows it.
7. She is Always Learning Lessons
She is young, but she is a wise girl. She knows that her life is all about lessons, and she’s learning them daily in Hollywood. She knows that she is going to learn more right now where she is than anywhere else, and she doesn’t let that stop her. She knows where she is from, most people don’t dream of what she is dreaming of, and that sets her apart. She’s learned from that, and she is doing what she can to continue to learn.
8. She Didn’t Make It
Sadly, she did not make it to the top 24 of her season. She is going to do what she can to make her career happen for herself, but she did make it so much further than so many. She handled duets with grace and elegance, and she will not allow this to stop her.
9. Her Faith is Important to her
Aside from her music, there is nothing more important in her life than her faith in God. She credits Him for taking her where she’s been, where she is going, and knowing that there is a plan for her life that is greater than anything she could ever hope for or dream for on her own.
10. She is a Star
You simply have not heard the last of her. She might not be going to the end of American Idol, but this young woman is going places. She will have her name in lights. She will be signed. Someone will make her a star, and there is nothing you can say that will make us believe otherwise.