The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of Song Jia: A Detailed Look

Song Jia (Freezia) is a South Korean social media influencer, YouTuber, model, and reality television star who has an impressive fanbase. She keeps her fans coming back for more with her admirable self-care routine, luxury lifestyle, and great personality. Alleged to be making an average of 30 million won per Instagram post and 80 million won for each video mention on YouTube, Jia is apparently one of the biggest stars on the internet.
While she is already a sensation on social media, Song Jia gained mainstream popularity on Single’s Inferno. She appeared in the first season of the Netflix original reality show in 2021 alongside South Korean actor and singer, Kim Hyun-joong. However, all the fame in the world could not save Jia when she became embroiled in a career-damning controversy. Subsequently, her career suffered the heat from public backlash and she went off the radar for a while. Nevertheless, Jia is back on her feet and seems to be making up for lost time. She sealed a deal with HLL and Sublime Artist Agency upon her comeback. Read on for detailed facts about Single’s Inferno‘s Song Jia.
Song Jia Is From Busan, South Korea
The popular influencer was born on April 20, 1997, in Busan, South Korea. She spent her early years in her hometown and only came to Seoul for college at the age of 19. Jia has not been generous with information about her early years and family background. However, she is proud of her Busan heritage and has continued to use her local dialect, a rare factor among influencers who often prefer to use the Seoul dialect.
Song Jia attended Busan Arts High School before moving to Seoul. There, she enrolled in Hanyang University in 2016 where she majored in Korean traditional dance. Jia graduated in 2020 after completing her studies. As such, dancing is among her many talents but she prefers to carve her niche as a social media star. Jia still resides in Seoul, precisely in Seoul Forest which is one of the most expensive areas in the capital city.
Her Rise to Fame and Appearance on Single’s Inferno
Song Jia currently works as a YouTuber, social media influencer, and model. She leveraged her lifelong love for beauty and makeup to create her online persona which contributed to her rise to fame. Her initial claim to fame came through her activities on YouTube where she has an impressive number of subscribers. On the video-sharing platform, Jia posts make-up videos and cooking videos. She also engages her subscribers in conversations to suggest solutions to their problems. Song Jia is also active on Instagram with over 4.5 million followers. Her fans are always treated to her flamboyant lifestyle which mostly revolves around making a fashion statement. Jia just loves to doll herself up and would often share a glimpse of her closet filled with luxury items.
Beyond social media, Song Jia gained more fans and media attention when she appeared on the Netflix hit show, Single’s Inferno. She has also appeared on other Korean television shows, including Friends, Follow Me, and Video Star. While she loves to make appearances on these shows, she is committed to building her brand, notwithstanding the controversy that almost ruined her career.
Song Jia Went Under the Knife in High School
The Single’s Inferno star has always been open about her beauty routine which led her to undergo plastic surgery in high school. She revealed this during a Q&A session where she explained how she had rhinoplasty at the age of 17. The influencer however debunked claims that she also got double eyelid surgery and lip fillers.
Controversies Surrounding Song Jia’s Career
Song Jia became the talk of the town when claims about her living a fake life went viral. The Instagram star was lambasted for using fake products and wearing fake luxury outfits to make herself appear rich. It was revealed that most of her outfits on Single’s Inferno and in her online videos are not real designer brands. The backlash was strong enough to temporarily end her career. Jia stopped posting on YouTube and other social media platforms. She leveraged the break to contribute to the welfare of humanity by helping out in a soup kitchen organized by The Catholic Love And Peace House alongside actress Kang Ye Won.
Her Journey Towards Redemption
Song Jia is back and active on social media. The social media sensation waited the storm out before launching her career again. Jia made a dramatic entrance, sharing a glimpse of her new house. She also got herself a cute puppy, dishing out new YouTube content to announce her return. The new Jia seems ready to take the media by storm this time. In May 2023, news emerged that she signed a deal with HLL, a top fashion magazine publisher, and its management agency, Sublime Artist Agency. HLL works with top brands such as ELLE, Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Esquire. Thus, Jia’s career seems to be aiming for bigger opportunities.