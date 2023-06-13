The Best Shows To Watch While You Wait For Tulsa King Season 2

Taylor Sheridan, the esteemed American filmmaker, is gradually cementing his position as a fan-favorite creator. His journey, commencing with significant contributions to Veronica Mars and Sons of Anarchy, led him to create the widely acclaimed series Yellowstone. Now, Sheridan is poised to unveil his newest venture, Tulsa King.
With its premiere on the horizon, Tulsa King is undeniably among the year’s most eagerly awaited series. The narrative revolves around Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who. After a quarter-century behind bars, he finds himself banished to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his boss. However, Dwight’s insight into his boss’s questionable motives makes him establish his own crew in Tulsa. The great news is that Paramount+ has greenlit a second season. But the wait can be daunting, no doubt. With that in mind, here are some recommended shows like Tulsa King to keep you engaged in the meantime.
Yellowstone
At the top of the list for a reason, this is one of those shows like Tulsa King that delivers on its promise. Set against the raw majesty of the United States’ first national park, Yellowstone is a saga about the Dutton family. The series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and premiered on the Paramount Network on June 20, 2018.
The Duttons own and run the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the country. Altogether, the series navigates a complex web of shifting alliances and unsolved mysteries as the ranch is persistently at odds. On one end, there’s an encroaching town, a Native American reservation. On the other is Yellowstone National Park itself. These constant conflicts form the crux of the narrative, making for an intriguing watch.
Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders is a gritty yet compelling series set in post-WWI Birmingham, England, featuring the Shelby crime family. The show captures the dark underbelly of the city, with Cillian Murphy as the cunning and ruthless head of the family, Thomas Shelby. As the Shelbys navigate the criminal underworld, they face various challenges. They do it all, from rigging horse races to manipulating the country’s top politicians.
Thomas Shelby, with his strategic brilliance and brutal methods, is able to outsmart and outmaneuver tons of adversaries. His character’s journey from the streets to the corridors of power forms the crux of the series. Netflix, under a deal with the Weinstein Company and Endemol, acquired the rights to release the show in the United States and around the world.
Boardwalk Empire
As far as shows like Tulsa King go, this one is a dead-ringer. Boardwalk Empire is a riveting historical drama set in the early 20th century. Further, it’s centered on Enoch Thompson, the treasurer of Atlantic City, who gradually descends into the world of gangsters. As he enjoys the thrills of his double life, he faces severe repercussions.
The show weaves history and fiction together masterfully, with mafia legends like Al Capone, Meyer Lansky, and Lucky Luciano featuring prominently. Despite the presence of these heavyweights, Enoch Thompson reigns supreme in Atlantic City. Currently, the series can be watched on HBO Max.
Godfather of Harlem
Set in the tumultuous 1960s, the FX series Godfather Of Harlem stars Forrest Whitaker as the real-life mob boss Bumpy Johnson. While carving out his empire in a criminal underworld dominated by Italian Americans, he becomes a significant figure in the Civil Rights Movement. The show does an exceptional job of blending organized crime and politics. It also illuminates the secret dealings of historical figures like Malcolm X and President Lyndon Johnson. For Roku device owners, the series can also be enjoyed on various channels, including The Roku Channel, Hulu, MGM+, Sling TV – replete with Live Sports, News, and Shows + Freestream, EPIX, Spectrum TV, Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV. The series provides not only entertainment but also a historical perspective, making it a must-watch.
The Sopranos
An oldie but goodie; this is one of those shows like Tulsa King that’s perfect for fans. The Sopranos is a critically acclaimed series featuring Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss. Throughout the series, he navigates threats from law enforcement, informants, and rival crime families from New York. His challenges resonate with Dwight from Tulsa King. Both characters have served time behind bars and struggle to establish their authority in a world that has changed in their absence. The Sopranos provides a riveting exploration of the mafia world and is renowned as a game-changer in television history. Anyone who likes The Sopranos can watch it on HBO Max, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV.
Kin
Kin is a gripping Irish crime drama revolving around a family involved in a violent gangland war with an international cartel. Despite the odds stacked against them, the Kinsellas fight back. Their journey forms the heart of this intense series. Kin is presently available for viewing on fuboTV. Alternatively, you can stream Kin through rental or purchase options on Amazon Instant Video and Vudu.
Get Shorty
Get Shorty is a dark comedy-drama that revolves around a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood as a means to leave his criminal past behind. However, he realizes that Hollywood is not much different from the world he’s trying to escape. The protagonist’s struggle to navigate between these two worlds forms the basis of the story. This series is known for its excellent storytelling and its perfect blend of comedy and dark themes. If Get Shorty has piqued your interest, stream it via rental or purchase it on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu.