5 Best Charles Melton Roles in Movies and TV Shows

American actor Charles Melton grew up as a military kid, so he traveled overseas, spending time in Germany and Korea before returning to America. He moved to Kansas for modeling and later to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career at 20. He attended several auditions before landing a role in the musical series Glee.
Melton’s parents have always supported his passion for the arts, even while working as a dog walker, at Wendy’s, and other jobs as a teenager before getting his breakthrough roles in shows like American Horror Story. Before his career-making role in May December, these were some of Charles Melton’s most iconic roles in Movies and TV Shows to watch!
1. May December (2023)
The film May December is somewhat based on the true story of the scandal that rocked the world decades ago about an older woman with children who fell in love with a teenage boy, with the couple later getting married. When a reporter asks them about their life story, it brings up emotional traumas that they thought were buried long ago. May December is one of Melton’s most critically acclaimed performances that earned him much praise from his peers. He starred alongside big names like Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore and still delivered scene-stealing performances.
At times, it’s a dark and sad movie, and Melton makes viewers believe he is going through some of the most challenging years of his life. During an interview with Deadline, Melton revealed that he was so shocked to be working with such great names on a very impactful movie. His performance earned him his first Golden Globe nomination, and there are probably many more awards to come now that he has proven to be a rising star to watch out for.
2. Riverdale (2017-2023)
Riverdale is one of the most iconic teen dramas of the 2010s. While the first season was highly praised, the writers took questionable leaps in subsequent seasons that didn’t impress critics. From time travel to getting superpowers and faking their deaths, plenty of storylines were way out of the box, but Melton was a great part of it all. This was Melton’s first major recurring role that gave him worldwide exposure. While other Riverdale stars have tried to forget the time spent working on this CW series, Melton remembers it fondly. He worked on the show for six years from Season 2 and considers a beautiful art form to be involved in.
3. Poker Face (2023-Present)
Poker Face is an acclaimed murder mystery series following Charlie Cale, a casino worker who can tell when anyone is lying. After her life is threatened, she runs away and finds herself in different towns where she helps to solve a crime in her quirky and unique way. Melton was a great addition to the anthology series. His character, Davis McDowell, is a successful dirt-track race car driver trying to make a name for himself away from his father’s legacy. Many fans were surprised to see him in this series, but he did an impeccable job in the one episode he starred in. This series revealed that Melton isn’t just a one-trick pony and can take on any role in drama, comedy, or rom-com. Although he appeared in just one episode, he is one of the most memorable parts of Poker Face Season 1.
4. The Sun is Also a Star (2019)
Melton’s attempt to venture into films started when he took on the lead role in the Russo Young YA movie The Sun is Also a Star, based on the novel of the same name. This movie also stars Grown-ish alum, Yara Shahidi. Melton’s character, Daniel, is anxious about getting into Dartmouth, while Shahidi’s character is panicking about the possibility of her family getting deported. The one saving grace in their lives is meeting and falling in love in just a few hours. It was one of the first movies to test Melton’s star power as the leading man. This 2019 rom-com is about letting go and believing in the power of the American dream. While these two characters didn’t completely deliver in the romance department, their storylines are compelling to watch in the movie.
5. Bad Boys for Life (2020)
The return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys film in 2020 was exciting for many fans who wanted this duo back together after years apart. With the exhilarating gun fights, humor, and car chases, this movie echoes what was exciting about buddy cop shows in the 90s and 2000s. Melton getting a role in such a high-profile film signaled his rise to the big leagues. In this 2020 movie, Melton plays Rafe, an addition to the new elite team. He easily represented the young cops who were there to change the status quo. Melton is also set to appear in the next franchise installment, Bad Boys 4.
