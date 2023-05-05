In House of the Dragon season 1, House Targaryen is shown as the most powerful House in all of Westeros, and for good reasons. No other House can boast of having dragonlords and flying, fire-breathing Dragons as pets (not counting Prince Aemond claiming Vhagar as his dragon after the death of Lady Laena). House Targaryen, founded before 114 BC, was once the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.
With such power and authority, the Targaryens rule with a certain degree of impunity and always seem to get away with it. It doesn’t matter if the Targaryen is a direct heir or in line to the Iron Throne, or married off to another powerful House, Game of Thrones and HOTD season 1 have shown Targaryens can get away with almost any action. Here are the 5 worst things Targaryens got away with in House of the Dragon season 1.
5. Rhaenyra Coerces Ser Criston Cole For Sex
Although Princess Rhaenyra first met Ser Criston Cole at the Tourney celebrating Queen Aemma’s pregnancy, they become closer after she chooses him as a Kingsguard Knight. HOTD showrunners create scenes during the Royal Hunt in episode 3 that leaves audiences rooting for a “ship” between Rhaenyra and Ser Cole. However, as far as fairytales go, the union is not only forbidden, it’s lawfully impossible. Being a Kingsguard Knight may have perks, but it comes with vowing and honoring a celibacy vow.
As a common-born Knight, being part of the Kingsguard was the greatest honor House Cole could have ever wished for and imagined. While many may argue that a much older Ser Criston could have turned down Princess Rhaenyra’s sexual request, Ser Cole’s position as Kingsguard was only possible because of Rhaenyra. Barring his unconfessed love for Rhaenyra at the time, Ser Criston Cole is helpless, considering Rhaenyra’s position as heir to the Iron Throne.
Besides, Targaryens are not used to being denied their pleasures. Not only does Rhaenyra cause Ser Cole to break his vows, she quickly ends the sexual relationship and moves on when a far-reaching Ser Cole proposes they elope. Save for Queen Alicent’s intervention, Ser Cole would have dishonorably committed suicide with no consequence for Rhaenyra ruining a life to quench a midnight sex urge.
4. Prince Daemon Murders His Wife, Lady Rhea Royce
Early in the pilot episode of House of the Dragon season 1, it’s revealed Daemon’s marriage to Lady Rhea is strained. Daemon later admits he’s bored of his wife and The Vale, her ancestral home. After hearing of his actions with Rhaenyra in the brothels of King’s Landing, King Viserys exiles Daemon to The Vale. However, this was before a hungover Daemon offered himself as husband to Rhaenyra.
House of the Dragon Episode 5 early scenes show, for the first time, Daemon and his wife, Lady Rhea, as she heads towards Runestone after hunting in The Vale. It’s unclear if Daemon’s actions were premeditated since Lady Rhea, controlling most of the conversation, continuously taunted a poker-faced Daemon. When Lady Rhea realizes Daemon’s presence at The Vale is strange, she is a little too late to react and is crushed by her horse. Although the scene doesn’t confirm it, Daemon walks toward a paralyzed Lady Rhea with a stone in hand.
Although Daemon vehemently denies killing Lady Rhea, the ease with which he kills the head and ruler of a noble House, House Royce, is unsettling. Besides the scene from Rhaenyra and Laenor’s betrothal celebration where Lady Rhea’s cousin, Ser Gerold Royce, points accusing fingers at Daemon for the death of his cousin, no investigation is carried out on how a skilled and talented hunter like Lady Rhea will fall off her horse to her death. Only a Targaryen can murder the Lord of another House and be sure to get away with it.
3. Daemon and Rhaenyra Faking Laenor’s Death
Time had passed in Westeros, with Daemon as a second-time widower with children, and Rhaenyra, with her continued charade of a marriage, had birthed three children. They both decide to act on their decades-long sexual desire for each other by strengthening their position and the Targaryen bloodline with a marriage. However, while Daemon is legally available, Rhaenyra is still tied to her contractual marriage with Ser Laenor.
With experience in killing spouses, Daemon proposes removing Laenor from the equation. Rhaenyra’s love and admiration for Laenor prevents Daemon from killing the heir to Driftmark. Although the solution of faking Laenor’s death and allowing him to elope with his lover, Ser Qarl, seemed like a win-win situation, these Targaryens’ decisions rid House Velaryon of its rightful heir and son. Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen were the only real winners who became free to wed in the old Valyrian tradition.
2. Daemon Kills Ser Vaemond Velaryon
No other House was as much on the receiving end from the Targaryens as House Velaryon. Episode 8 begins with a 6-year time jump with Lord Corlys Velaryon away and severely wounded in the battle of the Stepstones. With Laenor presumed dead and the Lord of the House away and injured, Ser Vaemond petitions King Viserys to name him heir to Driftmark.
Failing to read the room, Ser Vaemond, cleverly baited by Daemon, calls Rhaenyra a whore and her children bastards. By every standard, Ser Vaemond’s actions are punishable offenses, to which King Viserys asserts he would have his tongue cut off for the disrespect and treason. Daemon, known for his love for blood and violence, proceeded to behead Vaemond by dividing his head in two with his sword. While treason often attracts death, the manner and place in which Vaemond is killed without any fear of consequences is yet another proof Targaryens can get away with anything.
1. Princess Rhaenys’ Dragon Kills Civilians At Aegon’s Coronation
In “The Green Council” episode, Ser Erryk Cargyll frees Princess Rhaenys and she sees the planned coronation of Prince Aegon as King in the Dragonpit. Rhaenys sneaks away to find her Dragon Meleys in its dragon pit cavern. With the Dragonpit coronation ground full of thousands of King’s Landing residents and civilians, Rhaenys breaks into the arena astride Meleys causing uncountable deaths. Innocent civilians, forced to attend the ceremony by guards, are crushed underneath the weight and feet of Meleys. While Princess Rhaenys failed to indulge the desires of millions of viewers by roasting the entire House Green on the stage with a single Dracarys, it’s hard not to think about the fate of the unnecessary war casualties. Princess Rhaenys proudly flies off on Meleys without a care or worry about the countless number of orphans, widows, and widowers she had created with her “triumphant entry.” Undoubtedly, House of the Dragon season 1 had its fair share of deaths!
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!