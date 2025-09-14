Mom Exposes Her Ex’s Parental Neglect Under His Current Wife’s Facebook Post, And It Blows Up

Family is what you make of it, and for whatever it’s worth, Reddit user Helloitsmeaway‘s ex decided to cut ties with their son not long after the couple broke up.
The mom did try to keep him involved through various updates and invitations, but he just stopped responding.
Over the years, she made peace with his absence, even as her son continued to ask about his father.
But that (uneasy) peace was disrupted when the woman noticed that her ex’s new wife was complimenting him online as the best dad a child could hope for. And she simply couldn’t let it slide.
There is no such thing as a perfect parent
But raising a child on your own can really test you
Sadly, this story represents a broader problem
The numbers vary from place to place, but in the United States, around 23.5 million children live in a single-parent family. That’s more (34%) than one in every three kids across America.
“As a therapist who has worked with parents and children of divorced families, as well as people struggling with social media posts, these situations arise often,” New York City-based grief therapist Natalie Greenberg, LCSW, tells Bored Panda.
She sometimes finds herself repeating the phrase, “There is no license to become a parent—but maybe there should be.”
“People may be of ‘adult’ age, but there is no one [way of] verifying if someone is emotionally mature enough or has undergone enough internal processing,” Greenberg explains. “Therefore it can be extremely difficult for a child, especially if they are not yet an adult, to navigate life with an unfit or non-present parent.”
Growing up in a one-parent home can present several challenges, including a higher risk of financial instability and work overload for the parent, potentially leading to reduced quality time for the child. Children may also experience increased stress, feelings of loneliness or abandonment, and behavioral issues. Academically, there may be a risk of lower grades or a higher likelihood of dropping out of school.
But single parents can still create healthy environments for their kids
“However, a child can grow and have secure attachments with a single parent or with other stable caregivers (relatives, teachers, etc.),” Greenberg says. “As a therapist who specializes in young adults and grief, I know many children have to navigate life with 1 parent … and with support and time they can flourish in life.”
“The present, remaining parent will have to be more intentional to support their child emotionally and financially. It may be more work, but it is definitely possible,” the therapist adds, highlighting that, “Even if both parents are present, sometimes one is doing more of the emotional labor regardless.”
But there is a good chance the original post wasn’t meant to be malicious. It could’ve been just an “advertisement,” if not overcompensating. Greenberg often warns her clients that social media is just a “highlights reel”—it does not reflect reality.
“I find people are exaggerating on social media to broadcast to others, and this often does not reflect the reality of their life, as if they’re trying to convince the world of something that isn’t completely true,” she explains. “I understand this mom’s frustration with the post, but I doubt it was a dig at her son to begin with, even though she read it through her own lens.”
