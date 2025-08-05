Jenna Ortega’s New Look Sparks Outrage Over Hollywood’s “Disturbing” Beauty Standards

Beyond Jenna Ortega’s gothic wardrobe and bleached eyebrows, fans are now expressing worry for what many believe is a far more permanent transformation.
Following her back-to-back red carpet appearances for the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday, speculation exploded online that the 22-year-old actress may have undergone buccal fat removal: an infamous cosmetic procedure that, in the eyes of many, is robbing young Hollywood stars of their natural beauty.
A tweet featuring a comparison between older photos of Ortega and her current appearance at the Paris premiere went massively viral over the weekend, amassing close to 51 million views with a call to action:
“Stop the buccal fat removal!”
In the post, Ortega’s face now appeared markedly hollow compared to previous appearances, with a visible indent in the cheek—often referred to as the tell-tale “dent” that signals buccal fat pad removal.
“Whoever created buccal fat removal should be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity,” the user wrote.
“It ruins every woman’s natural face and makes them look ghoulish.”
The thread tapped into a brewing sense of confusion and natural revulsion toward the trend on the internet, with commenters expressing dismay and outright anger at what they saw as the latest in a long line of celebrities mutilating their natural features to meet Hollywood’s ever-shifting beauty standards.
“Imagine the brainwashing it would take to convince someone to do that to their face,” one viewer replied.
“Omg, she was so naturally gorgeous. Why do they all look like they belong in a Marilyn Manson music video?!” another wrote.
Others tackled the issue with humor instead, comparing Ortega’s appearance to Jim Carrey’s character in The Mask or Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands.
Netizens shared several examples of other female celebrities who seem to have undergone the procedure in recent years
Fans took the chance to upload further comparisons of women across the fashion, music, and acting industries who have radically altered their appearances in recent years—nearly all sporting the now-infamous buccal fat removal “dent.”
In the same thread, a photo of actress Erin Moriarty—best known for her role as Starlight in The Boys—was included as the “poster girl” of the procedure gone wrong.
Moriarty’s natural looks were once a perfect fit for Starlight who, as a character, tells the tale of a wide-eyed young woman who dreams of becoming a star, only to end up being corrupted and used by the industry.
For many fans of The Boys, Moriarty’s new looks caused a disconnect between what her character was meant to represent and destroyed her “girl next door” appeal.
Before-and-after shots of Miley Cyrus and Anya Taylor-Joy also circulated, with viewers pointing to similar hollowness in their cheeks. Even Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ wife, was name-dropped as “an example of every single procedure trending in Hollywood.”
“Fat pads in the face are a sign of youth. Removing them instantly ages someone,” one user argued.
Many worry that the procedure is part of a trend that seeks to push women into a skinnier, more androgynous aesthetic
Ortega, for her part, has not confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedure. But the timing of this controversy is notable, as it coincides with a wave of backlash already brewing over her red carpet looks.
At the Paris premiere on July 31, Ortega wore a dramatic brown Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with a deep-V ruffled neckline and an exposed flesh-toned corset.
Her brows were bleached—reportedly for another project—and her makeup palette included pale lips and softly contoured cheeks that seemed to accentuate the hollowed effect.
Even amid the outrage, some fans refused to join the criticism, chalking up Ortega’s changing appearance to makeup, lighting, and contouring rather than surgery.
Some netizens saw this as an example of a trend often seen in the fashion world, making its way into the mainstream: the promotion of a malnourished, skeletal look that veers into ambiguous androgyny.
Beyond Ortega, the discussion has extended to other actresses facing similar scrutiny.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo—the stars of Disney’s Wicked—were called out last year for embodying this aesthetic.
Their stylized, gaunt appearances in a film aimed at young girls caused many to worry about the impact such imagery could have on the self-esteem and body image of impressionable audiences.
“I speak for everyone when I say we want buccal fat removal banned forever,” the original poster wrote.
“We are tired of women suddenly aging 30 years and looking malnourished!”
“Is that a skeleton?” Netizens took to social media to express their distaste for Ortega’s new look
