6 Underrated Sci-Fi Series Every Fan Should Watch

Since the genre debuted on television in the mid-1900s, not all sci-fi series have gotten the recognition they deserve. While mainstream hits like Stranger Things, The X-Files, and The Expanse dominate conversations, others air quietly, build small but loyal fanbases, and then vanish without fanfare. Many of these sci-fi shows fail not because they are bad, but because they are misunderstood.
Whether they’re often overshadowed by bigger titles or canceled too soon, these underrated series never got the chance to reach their full audience. Yet, within their short runs lie some of the smartest and most emotionally resonant storytelling in modern television. Here are six underrated international and American sci-fi shows you probably missed and should add to your binge list.
ReGenesis (2004–2008)
IMDb: 7.8/10
Long before the Contagion movie or The Last of Us series explored viral outbreaks, ReGenesis brought audiences into the world of genetic engineering, biotechnology, and bio-terrorism. This Canadian series centered on a team of scientists investigating global health threats, blurring the line between science and ethics. ReGenesis aired 52 episodes across four seasons.
Each episode tackled plausible scientific scenarios, making it one of the most grounded and realistic sci-fi shows ever produced. The show’s commitment to accuracy and moral complexity was one of the things that set ReGenesis apart. Although it never gained international mainstream fame, ReGenesis remains a must-see for audiences who enjoy science fiction grounded in reality.
FlashForward (2009–2010)
IMDb: 7.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 80%
Based on the novel by Canadian science fiction writer Robert J. Sawyer, Flashforward began with one of the most gripping premises in television history. It imagined a world where the entire human population blacked out for two minutes and seventeen seconds. During this blackout, everyone glimpses their future six months ahead. What followed was a tense investigation into why the event happened and whether those futures could be changed. Despite its talented cast, including Joseph Fiennes and John Cho, Flashforward struggled with pacing and network expectations. Although canceled after one season, the sci-fi series’s ambitious storytelling and emotional weight make it a binge-worthy project.
Real Humans (2012–2014)
IMDb: 7.8/10
Before Westworld and Humans became household names, this Swedish sci-fi show, Real Humans (Äkta människor), asked tough questions about artificial intelligence, freedom, and empathy. The show imagined a society in which humanoid robots served as servants, companions, and laborers. As robots begin to develop emotions and consciousness, society grapples with issues of control, love, and human rights.
Real Humans’ quiet brilliance lies in its realism. Instead of grand battles or flashy tech, Real Humans focuses on family, identity, and moral ambiguity. It portrays a future that feels uncomfortably close to our own. While it never gained the same exposure as its English-language remake (Humans), the original remains one of the most profound sci-fi shows about artificial life ever made.
Almost Human (2013–2014)
IMDb: 7.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
Fox’s Almost Human imagined a near-future world in which human cops are paired with android partners to combat rising technological crime. It starred Karl Urban as a cynical detective and Michael Ealy as his empathetic synthetic partner. Unfortunately, Almost Human lasted only one season, despite positive reviews and strong chemistry between its leads. Although the season had 13 episodes, the network’s inconsistent episode order and marketing hurt its momentum. Still, it’s one sci-fi series to check out for fans of futuristic police dramas.
Sense8 (2015–2018)
IMDb: 8.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
When The Wachowskis’ Sense8 premiered on Netflix, it immediately stood out as one of the most ambitious sci-fi shows ever created. The show followed eight strangers from different parts of the world who suddenly became mentally and emotionally linked. Despite the show’s positive ratings, Sense8 was canceled after its second season, largely due to its high production costs. However, it remains a masterpiece of diversity and empathy.
Beforeigners (2019–2021)
IMDb: 7.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 80%
HBO’s Beforeigners offers one of the most inventive premises in modern sci-fi shows. Its premise follows people from the past—Vikings, Stone Age tribes, and 19th-century citizens—who suddenly appear in the present day. As these “beforeigners” try to integrate into modern society, cultural clashes and existential questions emerge.
The Norwegian series doesn’t rely on big effects but rather on clever writing and rich character development. Part of the reason it remains largely underrated is that it was neither produced by a major studio nor picked up by a top streamer. However, it’s a must-watch for true sci-fi series fans.
