Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Childhood Memories? (Closed)

by

Share your childhood memories!

#1

playing outside in the summer. it is extremely hot and sunny, but there is a slight breeze that keeps us from overheating. its fun because we are all playing together. we play various recess games(fishy fishy cross my ocean, four square, capture the flag, ect), until its nearly dark outside, and we bike back to our houses. after i get back home, i’d shower and rewatch my favorite show again until it was time for me to eat dinner and go to sleep.

the good old days, where us kids didnt have to worry about nothing. just who could come outside and play, thats all. i kinda wish i could do that again. wish i enjoyed it more when i had it.

#2

Probably just being outside and being able to play with animals or just be put for hours and my parents not noticing ( I live on a farm)

#3

I remember once I stabbed a grape with a fork and said “Look its a plum!” Another time I was walking with my grandfather (deceased) and he pointed to the pocket on the right breast of my shirt (on a button down) and said ” Do you know what that is? Its a tickle spot” and tickled me

Patrick Penrose
