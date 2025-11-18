Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Moment Of Your Life? (Closed)

by

Share your stories.

#1

When my crush actually turned up for the date. I was terrified she said yes and then not turn up but as soon as I saw her smile outside the cinema I couldn’t stop smiling for the entire week after.

#2

The moment after my first band concert. The feeling of accomplishment and success was so strong that it almost overwhelmed me. I’d never felt that kind of happiness before. That’s when I knew that I’d be doing band for the rest of my life, and I plan on sticking to that promise.

#3

Rolling down to my lowest during Limbo at the roller rink. Just being at the roller rink every week was the best days.

My 2nd and last dance recital. I liked hanging out with the older dancers, and they all thought I was so cute in my little tutu. (Back then, more people liked kids than they do now.)

Finding my own place on my own, that isn’t a ghetto s**t hole.

Taking my first international trip I planned and prepped all on my own.

