People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

Whether for personal or professional growth, working on developing new skills is always a good idea, be it communication and other soft skills or sewing, for that matter. But not all people are equally interested in developing a certain skill set, even if they know how beneficial it could be.

Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed the advantages of learning certain skills after one user started a thread about it – they asked fellow netizens what is a skill that the whole world would benefit from if everyone mastered it. Redditors’ answers covered all sorts of soft and hard skills, so if you’re curious to learn which ones they believed to be the most useful on a global scale, scroll down to find them on the list below and make sure to upvote the ones you agree with the most.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Dr. John Corlett, a professor in the Faculty of Health and Community Studies at MacEwan University in Edmonton, Alberta, who was kind enough to share what he considers to be the skill that the world would benefit from the most if all were to master it.

#1

Empathy.

#2

Critical thinking.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#3

Learning when to shut the f*** up.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#4

Listening! – Listening to understand, and not just to reply.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#5

Picking up after yourself.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#6

Making someone feel valued as a person.

So that front desk worker who is struggling, because it’s a holiday weekend, and they’re swamped, and there’s no extra help, and they’re looking more than a little panicked, but they’re holding it together and still being professional:

When it’s my turn in line I say, “Hey, how’s it going?” it snaps them out of whatever mindset they were in the middle of. “Looks a little crazy here today. Long day?” and they’ll open up a bit. It literally gives them a minute to catch their breath, and be a human again, rather than an over-worked service.

I might even ask them if they have plans for the holiday weekend, or what they are going to do to unwind after the day. Anything. Be friendly.

The goal there is to get a smile. They might not say thank you, but you can see it in their eyes.

It matters. We’re all here doing our thing, but we can also treat our fellow people decently along the way.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#7

Kindness.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#8

Reading comprehension.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#9

How has nobody mentioned patience yet?

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#10

Swimming/treading water- would save tens of thousands of lives each year.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#11

Admit if you’re wrong.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#12

Using a blinker.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#13

Common sense and being rational.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#14

Processing emotions without projecting them onto others.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#15

De-escalation.

Imagine everyone being able to stay calm and level headed while resolving disputes.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#16

I think manners, so underrated in our society.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#17

This…

“All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” – Blaise Pascal.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#18

Not taking things personally. Very few things in life are personal.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#19

Leaving people the f**k alone.

#20

Effective communication.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#21

Logic.

#22

Keeping it in their pants.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#23

Civility.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#24

Being nice to each other.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#25

If everyone driving knew how to drive it would be awesome. If we add driving defensively and courteously then it would make a huge difference.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#26

Budgeting.

#27

Conflict resolution.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#28

1. Empathy
2. Kindness
3. Gratitude
4. Effective Communication Skills
5. Genuineness (is that a word).

#29

Not to get too woo woo, but I haven’t seen it mentioned yet, so: meditation.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

#30

Gardening.

People Think The World Would Be A Better Place If We All Mastered These 30 Crucial Skills

