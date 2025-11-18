37 Things Worth Experiencing At Least Once In Your Life

People have different understandings of what constitutes a good life and build theirs around different ideas. But a recent Reddit thread has users sharing things they believe everyone should try at least once. The discussion offers an interesting glimpse into the human experience, from simple pleasures like watching a sunrise or trying an exotic food to more transformative moments like traveling alone or volunteering. Scroll down to check out the most popular suggestions, and who knows, maybe they will inspire you pursue that which you we’re putting away for a bit too long.
#1
Working in the service industry. Maybe people would treat workers better, knowing they’re servers, not servants.
Image source: BigPoppaJ919, Andrea Piacquadio
#2
Living alone.
Image source: InsertMoreCoffee, Vlada Karpovich
#3
The love of a dog!
Image source: Sea_Nature_5866, Svetozar Milashevich
#4
Moving to another city from the one they grew up in.
If they can’t move, atleast travelling to another country.
Image source: essie_14, Ketut Subiyanto
#5
I think CEOs or similar should sit in the lowest level positions and vise versa.
Image source: Tough-Buddy-2058, Kaboompics.com
#6
Seeing the Milky Way with your own eyes.
Image source: Jarbutt, Dan Russo
#7
Northern Lights.
Image source: wreade, Aurora Borealis
#8
Working in customer service.
Image source: CyberGuySeaX5, Lisa Fotios
#9
Traveling to a new place where you can immerse yourself in a foreign culture, see unfamiliar nature and broaden your worldview. It is not only enriching internally, but also helps to better understand yourself and the world around you.
Image source: emmablooom, Oleksandr P
#10
For someone to be proud of you whatever it may be.
Image source: Cindy-BC, Gus Moretta
#11
Learn another language. One of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had is reading an idea/thought that just doesn’t exist in English. It’ll help when you do all this traveling people are recommending. French or Spanish, depending on where you live. Or both. I really want to learn Arabic, too, but there are sooooo many dialects…
Image source: V3nusD00m, Unseen Studio
#12
Being poor.
Image source: ShinyUnderwearBear, Emil Kalibradov
#13
Swimming in warm ocean water.
Image source: wholenewguy, Ottr Dan
#14
Everyone must experience failure.
Image source: thrivanfor, Nathan Cowley
#15
Love.
Image source: TechnologyMother1529, Vera Arsic
#16
Peace. Complete peace, even if just for a bit.
Image source: soonergirl_63, freestocks
#17
Financial security.
Image source: zorggalacticus, Kaboompics.com
#18
Solo travelling.
Image source: Cool_Runnings143, JESHOOTS.COM
#19
A total eclipse of the sun.
Image source: HumanWithComputer, Drew Rae
#20
Appreciation or getting praise for their hardwork and success.
Image source: VelvetSirenAllure, olia danilevich
#21
True companionship
Image source: Brave_Arm8805, Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
#22
Unconditional love.
Image source: coco8090, Asad Photo Maldives
#23
Taking your underwired bra off at the end of a long day.
Image source: LorettaBobbins, Castorly Stock
#24
Not being in debt.
Image source: nudecleaninggirl, Emil Kalibradov
#25
Skinny dipping – such a free feeling!
Image source: Forsaken-Form7221, David Boca
#26
Feeling completely safe and protected.
Image source: SavingPrivateOrion, Andrea Piacquadio
#27
Compassion.
Image source: VegaHoward, Carlos Fernandez
#28
Being stranded in the wilderness. That s**t is the quickest character builder ever. You realize how frail everything is and walk away a different person, thankful for every little thing in life.
Image source: dadspeed55, Kyle Glenn
#29
For those in the US, I think everyone should serve on a jury at least once I know that a lot of people try to get out of it, but it’s important to see how the justice system actually operates even for cases that don’t seem all that impactful- Going to trial does impact people. And people need to see that most cases are not like an episode of Perry Mason. And they need to see how a disparate group has to work together to reach a consensus, if it comes down to that. (I served on 3 so far, once as an alternate, so I wasn’t included in deliberations, and 2 struck deals before it got that far. But I learned a lot.
Image source: alwayssoupy, Mikhail Nilov
#30
Orgasm.
Image source: motionlessvagabonddd, Womanizer Toys
#31
Trying something completely out of your comfort zone, like skydiving or taking an improv class.
Image source: gregmills567, Tom Fisk
#32
A round of applause just for them.
Image source: twisted_stepsister, Lisa Fotios
#33
I’ve read “sex” as an answer but I want to add, sex with someone who loves you (it’s way more intimate and fulfilling).
Image source: Iambluedabbadee, Becca Tapert
#34
Public speaking: delivering a speech to more than 100 people on a topic you love and have researched intensively. After giving the speech and answering every question excellently, the final applause is pure ecstasy. Some people might say sex or something else, but most of those things you’ll likely try at least once anyway.
Image source: Gromit273479, Luis Quintero
#35
I think trying psychedelics at least once, in a safe and supportive setting, can be a life-changing experience. It helped me see things from a completely new perspective, almost like hitting a reset button on my mind. It deepened my self-awareness and connection with the world around me.
Image source: syedadilmahmood
#36
Ego Death.
Image source: Nazathan
#37
Betrayal, and being told no. Build that thicc skin ppl s**t does wonders.
Image source: Ohtrueeeee, Carolina
