Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Prank Wars (Closed)

I have had one, just wanted to see if others were similar. Who was it with, what happened, and how did it end?
#1
It started when my dad stuck a toy spider on my bed, scared the c**p out of me. I retaliated with the ice bucket-door prank, it went on for a few months then mom ended. I can’t remember a whole lot, it happened a while ago.
#2
Started one with our neighbors, it ranged from silly license plate covers to fake roaches in our mailbox. I was kind of immune to the fake bugs haha.
