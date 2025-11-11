I’ve Spent 3 Years Travelling Around The World To Catch The Sun

I’m a French landscape photographer travelling the world since a bit more than 3 years. I decided to explore the world and visit many countries with the main goal, capturing landscapes and cityscapes the way I love the most, by including the sun directly in the frame.

Put your sunglasses and let’s enjoy a sunrise together.

More info: Facebook

Provence, France

Monument Valley, United States

Horseshoe Bend, United States

Paris, France

Meteora, Greece

Iceland

Plitvice, Croatia

Paris, France

Bangkok, Thailand

Hong-Kong

Yosemite, United States

Paris, France

Shanghai, China

Australia

Paris, France

Arizona, United States

Rome, Italy

Iceland

Monument Valley, United States

Australia

