40 Of The Worst Examples Of Food Shared In The “Food With Threatening Auras” Group

We’ve had cats with threatening auras. Bedrooms. Texts. Even toilets. It’s about time we moved to the kitchen, don’t you think?

There’s a Facebook group called ‘Food with threatening auras’ and its 84,000 members will make you feel like a master chef in no time.

From burnt dinner to stomach-cramp-inducing recipes, the pictures they share perfectly illustrate that cooking is a crazy adventure, and no two people have the exact same understanding of it.

So prepare your taste buds for a wild ride and continue scrolling to check out the images!

More info: Facebook

#1 This Is An Easy 10/10

Image source: Carlos Zavala

#2 He’s Emo

Image source: Nathaniel Broadus

#3 See, Americans Made This For Shock Value.. Beans On Toast Is Meant To Be An Actual Thing

Image source: Christine Louise, twitter.com

#4 “Enticing Tub Of White”

Image source: Megan Nall

#5 Found On Twitter

Image source: Tito Meza

#6 I Think It’s Still A Bit Undercooked

Image source: Renan Geerald Sebastian Reyes

#7 So Much Work, So Little Reward

Image source: Brooke Ann

#8 Spotted While Scrolling

Image source: Matthew Sherman

#9 Ok This One Is Actually Cool

Image source: Tito Meza, twitter.com

#10 Mmm… My Favorite *excited Anteater Noises*

Image source: Geoffrey Milder

#11 Follow Up For All You Haters Hahahaha! All It Needs Is Somewhere To Melt The Cheese And It Would Be Perfect

Image source: Christine Louise

#12 Vegans Be Like “It Tastes Just Like A Meat Hot Dog!”

Image source: Zach Newman

#13 This Is What It Means To Go To Flavor Town

Image source: Dillon Metcalfe

#14 I Bet The Bestseller Is Large And Hot

Image source: Tito Meza

#15 That’s A New Way To Serve Gravy!!

Image source: Shelby Kay Mckee

#16 But… You’d Have To Try It. What If It’s A Heavenly Creation?

Image source: Iesha Young

#17 What A Terrible Time To Have Eyes

Image source: Elle Bee

#18 I’d Pet It

Image source: Veronica Borovina

#19 Mom’s Spaghetti Custom Action Figure

Image source: WickedJoyful

#20 Keto

Image source: Billie Watson, twitter.com

#21 Honestly, Tho… Might Be Into That

Image source: Alicia Jones

#22 This Requires Intestinal Fortitude And Prolly Is Worse Than 2 Years Unwashed Socks

Image source: Bobby Bee

#23 Hmmm….

Image source: Andrei Jasfien Baring

#24 You Could Trick Your Kiddo Into Taking Their Medicine Like This

Image source: Katelin Rayment

#25 Eh, I’d Try It

Image source: Zac Arnold

#26 My Eyes

Image source: Phélix Phruitier

#27 I Had Context But You Don’t Get To Have It

Image source: Nathaniel Buchert

#28 “Honey Are You Feel Ok? You’ve Barely Touched Your Boot Beans”

Image source: Annie TuLiuie

#29 Made My Wife A Birthday Cake From Scratch. Lemon Cake With Raspberry Frosting. Didn’t Know You Were Supposed To Let The Cake Cool

Image source: Dingus Mingus Esparza

#30 This Is Some Connecticut Nonsense. I Just Know It

Image source: Casey Jane

#31 My Mother Did Not Appreciate It

Image source: Raymond Renaud, twitter.com

#32 This Is Actually A Traditional Food In Romania, Called “Mici”

Image source: Fran Kittens, twitter.com

#33 Chicken Fries With The New Smokey Flavor!! Only At Kurger Bing

Image source: Kayla Gignac

#34 I Sincerely Hope This Is Fake

Image source: Carly Thompson

#35 That Is Some French Cooking Alright

Image source: Aaron Johnson

#36 Ah The End Of Evangelion

Image source: José Maradiaga Aguilar

#37 Not Kosher At All. May Yahweh Have Mercy On Your Soul

Image source: Michael Grant

#38 Don’t Panic Guys… It’s Just Fried Meat With Unidentified Sauce

Image source: Michael Twister

#39 It Would Be Great If It’s A Ranch

Image source: Michael Juan, twitter.com

#40 There It Is. That’s It. That’s What We Be Talking About

Image source: Quentin Le Fur

