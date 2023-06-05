How The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 Set Up The Season 2

Now that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix, there are guesses about its storyline. However, those who closely watched the last episode would notice that Netflix already set up Season 2’s story in Season 1. Throughout the first season, the defense attorney works hard on a variety of cases following the death of defense lawyer Jerry Vincent.
Set in bustling Los Angeles, The Lincoln Lawyer not only delves into the intricacies of the legal world. But also explores the personal life of its protagonist, Mickey Haller. His relationships are complicated, his past haunts him, and his professional partnerships were put to the test. All this happened as he faced multiple dilemmas while dealing with the billionaire Trevor Elliot, who was accused of double murder. The last episode of Season 1 cleared up many questions. It also provided clues for Season 2, so let’s take a look at some of the hints that Netflix gave in the finale.
The Lincoln Lawyer’s Man With The Tattoo Sets Up A Season 2 Plot
In the last scene of The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 1, episode 10, “The Brass Verdict” Mickey Haller overcomes his fear of surfing. But then there’s observing him in the closing scene. It is worth noting that Gloria Dayton also mentioned a man matching that description during Jesus Menendez’s trial. She stated that the killer had a Kanji tattoo on his forearm which matches the description of the tattooed man seen in the end.
This connection is a reason to believe that Netflix is setting up Season 2 around this story. Even more, it’s an indication that the mystery behind the prostitutes’ murders will be resolved. If Netflix includes details from the book in the new season, then the character’s name would be Louis Roulet. In the book, Roulet is accused of assault and attempted murder and seeks legal assistance from Mickey Haller.
Cisco Is Set For A Confrontation With The Road Saints
Cisco, a detective of Mickey Haller and a former member of the motorcycle club called the Road Saints, had a hidden debt owed to the club. Mickey Haller tries to pay this debt secretly by providing a legal favor for the Road Saints. When Cisco discovers this, he confronts Teddy, who’s the leader of the Road Saints.
Cisco tells him, “Whatever debt I owe, I pay, nobody else.” In reply, Teddy suggests that there might be a way for Cisco to pay it back, which is accepted by Cisco, potentially setting a plot for season 2. According to the books, Road Saints are involved in illegal activities so there is a possibility that a dark future is waiting for Cisco.
What Maggie McPherson’s Season 2 Future Will Be
Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer gave a happy ending to (almost) everyone except for Maggie McPherson. When Haller successfully freed the innocent prisoner, Jesus Menendez, it was revealed that his incarceration was caused by Detective Lankford. He was also working as a detective for Maggie McPherson in the Soto case.
Furthermore, he had to testify against Soto, which would have ensured Maggie’s victory in this case. However, due to the damage to his credibility during Menendez’s case, Maggie’s case fell apart. This might be the reason why this character will be seen less in season 2.
How Season 1 Set Up A Different Future For Lorna
After a conversation with Hayley, Lorna Crane decides to resume law school. While talking to Gloria Dayton, she reveals had to abandon her law degree due to harassment from a professor. However, in one of the last scenes of Season 1, she reapplies for law school. So it’s possible she’s not Mickey Haller’s legal aide in Season 2.
Nevertheless, she’ll return and there’s a possibility that the show might be set several years later when Lorna has graduated. Also, Netflix is adapting the fourth book, “The Fifth Witness”. So the viewers can expect to see her handling paperwork and maintaining client files in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.