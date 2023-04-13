Everything We Know About The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 was a hit, and season 2 will be here soon. Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer books are a successful series and tie in to his Harry Bosch books as well. In fact, The Lincoln Lawyer was previously adapted as a movie starring Matthew McConaughey in 2011. The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 on Netflix adapted the second book in the series, The Brass Verdict, in 2022.
Following the immediate success of The Lincoln Lawyer season 1, Netflix announced that The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 was officially happening. Viewers are curious about who is returning to the cast and who is new to the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2. Here is everything you need to know about the plot, the cast, and the release date of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.
What The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Will Be About
The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is adapting the fourth book in the Michael Connelly series. The Fifth Witness is about a woman accused of murdering the manager of the bank that is foreclosing on her house. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) represents Lisa Trammel, who was already a client for her foreclosure, and when she is accused of murder Haller and his growing team work diligently in the book to mount a successful defense by weakening the prosecution’s case. The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 can be expected to follow this story relatively faithfully, though with some different characters and elements from other books sprinkled in to account for the series skipping books 1 and 3 already.
Who Is Cast In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?
The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is returning the main characters from season 1. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Neve Campbell, Angus Sampson, and Jazz Raycole return for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2. The only surprise among this is that Jazz Raycole will continue as Mickey Haller’s driver—in the books he has a new driver in each story, but keeping it to one person makes sense for the TV show.
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine will return as Detective Griggs, Chris Browning as the leader of the Road Saints, Teddy Vogel, and Krista Warner will return as Mickey’s daughter, Haley. Joining the show for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 to round out the cast for The Fifth Witness are Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell and Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman (who made a small appearance in season 1, but will play a bigger role as she leads the season 2 prosecution). Jennifer “Bullocks” Aronson makes her first appearance as Mickey’s co-counsel in The Fifth Witness, but may not appear in the show as a casting announcement has not been made for the character yet.
Why The Lincoln Lawyer Is Skipping To Book 4
The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 began with book two in the series. The series will skip book three because it doesn’t fit the narrative established. Mickey Haller is The Lincoln Lawyer. He’s a defense attorney, but Haller works as a prosecutor in The Reversal, which is the third book in the series. Because of the way The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 adapted the second book and included subtle aspects of book one into the plot, skipping book three is the only way to keep the narrative flowing. Book four sees The Lincoln Lawyer’s Haller return to the courtroom as a defense attorney, which is what makes the series interesting.
When The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Will Be Released
Netflix confirmed that The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is filming in Los Angeles. Filming ended at the end of March 2023, so The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 can reasonably be expected to release in summer or fall of 2023. Though nothing is confirmed yet, fall 2023 does seem like the most likely timeframe for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 to drop on Netflix.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!