136 Spiritual Quotes That Might Enrich Your Life

While self-care and self-love have many forms of execution (to each their own, after all!), there’s no arguing that all of these means bring us closer to one goal – inner peace. And it really doesn’t matter if you find your calmness reading a book, soaking in a bath, or doing something for the good of others, spiritual quotes are here to supplement your efforts greatly. So, for those seeking nourishment for their souls, we present our newest list dedicated solely to spiritual quotes. From historical figures to entrepreneurs, to writers, and famous artists, all of these people had something inspiring to say and you are sure to find the words that speak to you the most out of this vast choice!
So, what is, exactly, the spirituality we’re talking about here? Well, to put it in a few simple words, it is you being concerned with the health of your soul, rather than spending your energy concentrating on the material aspects of life. Now, spirituality itself is said to be composed of these three key elements – relationships, values, and life purpose. And while it isn’t easy to work on all three at the same time, every effort counts! Once again, it doesn’t matter which paths you have chosen to seek for your own inner peace, some intelligent quotes on the topic can’t hurt, right?
So, scroll just a bit further down and check out our top picks for enlightening quotes!
“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” — Confucius
“Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” — Rumi
“I have lived with several Zen masters – all of them cats.” – Eckhart Tolle, “The Power of Now“
“I distrust those people who know so well what God wants them to do because I notice it always coincides with their own desires.” – Susan B. Anthony
“If you want others to be happy, practise compassion. If you want to be happy, practise compassion.“ – The Dalai Lama
“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Princess Diana
“Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality.” ― Carl Sagan
“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” — Maya Angelou
“We have a saying in Tibet: If a problem can be solved, there is no use worrying about it. If it can’t be solved, worrying will do no good.” — Heinrich Harrer
“When you consider things like the stars, our affairs don’t seem to matter very much, do they?” — Virginia Woolf
“We would do ourselves a tremendous favor by letting go of the people who poison our spirit.” – Steve Maraboli, “Unapologetically You“
“If you seek peace, be still. If you seek wisdom, be silent. If you seek love, be yourself.” — Becca Lee
“When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love.” – Marcus Aurelius
“You can always give without loving, but you can never love without giving.” — Amy Carmichael
“I would rather feel compassion than know the meaning of it.“ ― St. Thomas Aquinas
“The Way is not in the sky; the Way is in the heart.” – Gautama Buddha
“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist.” — Stephen Hawking
“When you catch yourself slipping into a pool of negativity, notice how it derives from nothing other than resistance to the current situation.” – Donna Quesada, “Buddha in the Classroom“
“What drains your spirit drains your body. What fuels your spirit fuels your body.” – Carolyn Myss, “Anatomy of the Spirit“
“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.” – Pierre Teilhard de Chardin
“Don’t seek, don’t search, don’t ask, don’t knock, don’t demand—relax. If you relax, it comes. If you relax, it is there. If you relax, you start vibrating with it.” — Osho
“What each of us believes in is up to us, but life is impossible without believing in something.” – Kentetsu Takamori
“The meaning of life is just to be alive. It is so plain and so obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves.” – Alan Watts
“When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as if they were his own, he has attained the highest state of spiritual union.” – Lord Krishna
“Your sacred space is where you can find yourself over and over again.” – Joseph Campbell
“Love spiritually, not strategically.” – T.F. Hodge, “From Within I Rise“
“We are not punished for our anger; we are punished by our anger.” — Eknath Easwaran
“I understand once again that the greatness of God always reveals itself in the simple things.” – Paulo Coelho, “Like the Flowing River“
“A life of reaction is a life of slavery, intellectually and spiritually. One must fight for a life of action, not reaction.” – Rita Mae Brown
“When you connect to the silence within you, that is when you can make sense of the disturbance going on around you.” – Stephen Richards
“If you don’t behave as you believe, you will end by believing as you behave.” – Fulton J. Sheen
“You are never alone. You are eternally connected with everyone.” – Amit Ray, “Meditation“
“These things will destroy the human race: politics without principle, progress without compassion, wealth without work, learning without silence, religion without fearlessness, and worship without awareness.” – Anthony de Mello
“Sometimes I think there are only two instructions we need to follow to develop and deepen our spiritual life: slow down and let go.” – Oriah Mountain Dreamer, “The Dance“
“Nothing in all creation is so like God as stillness.” – Meister Eckhart
“Set peace of mind as your highest goal, and organize your life around it.” — Brian Tracy
“One must still have chaos in oneself to be able to give birth to a dancing star.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
“To make life a little better for people less fortunate than you. That’s what I think a meaningful life is, living not for oneself but for one’s community.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg
“Two things fill the mind with ever new and increasing admiration and awe, the oftener and the more steadily we reflect on them: the starry heavens above and the moral law within.” — Immanuel Kant
“Happiness comes from helping others, by being with others, and by sharing, even if it’s only a smile.” ― Zain Hashmi
“Like those in the valley behind us, most people stand in sight of the spiritual mountains all their lives and never enter them, being content to listen to others who have been there and thus avoid the hardships.” – Robert M. Pirsig
“My religion consists of a humble admiration of the illimitable superior spirit who reveals himself in the slight details we are able to perceive with our frail and feeble mind.” – Albert Einstein
“Re-examine all you have been told. Dismiss what insults your soul.” – Walt Whitman
“Leave the door open for the unknown, the door into the dark. That’s where the most important things come from, where you yourself came from, and where you will go.” – Rebecca Solnit, “A Field Guide to Getting Lost“
“Un-winged and naked, sorrow surrenders its crown to a throne called grace.” – Aberjhani, “The River of Winged Dreams“
“And the time came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” – Anaïs Nin
“Practice the pause. When in doubt, pause. When angry, pause. When tired, pause. When stressed, pause. And when you pause, pray.” —Toby Mac
“When you accept that there are certain truths in your life that you can’t change, it allows you to embrace your new reality and move forward.” — Amy Purdy
“Faith does not need to push the river because faith is able to trust that there is a river. The river is flowing. We are in it.” – Richard Rohr
“Know what sparks the light in you so that you, in your own way, can illuminate the world.” — Oprah Winfrey
“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” — Stephen Hawking
“If we learn to open our hearts, anyone, including the people who drive us crazy, can be our teacher.” — Pema Chödrön
“Emotions are like passing storms, and you have to remind yourself that it won’t rain forever.” — Amy Poehler
“Receive with simplicity everything that happens to you.” – Rashi
“Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.” — Carl Jung
“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.” – Swami Vivekananda
“On the spiritual path, all the dreck and misery is transformed, maybe not that same day, but still transformed into spiritual fuel or insight.“ – Anne Lamott
“If you lose money you lose much, If you lose friends you lose more, If you lose faith you lose all.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
“A single event can awaken within us a stranger totally unknown to us. To live is to be slowly born.” – Antoine de Saint-Exupery
“The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.” – Nicolas Chamfort
“More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate.” – Roy T. Bennett, “The Light in the Heart“
“A single day is enough to make us a little larger or, another time, a little smaller.” – Paul Klee
“The moment God is figured out with nice neat lines and definitions, we are no longer dealing with God.” – Rob Bell
“A sacrifice to be real must cost, must hurt, and must empty ourselves. Give yourself fully to God. He will use you to accomplish great things on the condition that you believe much more in his love than in your weakness.” – Mother Teresa
“Self-talk reflects your innermost feelings.” – Dr. Asa Don Brown
“If a man is to live, he must be all alive, body, soul, mind, heart, spirit.” – Thomas Merton, “Thoughts in Solitude“
“Reflection is the lamp of the heart. If it departs, the heart will have no light.” – Imam Al-Haddad
“Soul connections are not often found and are worth every bit of fight left in you to keep.” – Shannon Alder
“Until you have suffered much in your heart, you cannot learn humility.” – Elder Thaddeus of Vitovnica, “Our Thoughts Determine Our Lives“
“Sometimes resilience arrives in the moment you discover your own unshakeable goodness.” – Gregory Boyle, “Tattoos on the Heart“
“I sometimes get very angry at God, and I do not feel guilty about it, because the anger is an affirmation of faith. You cannot get angry at someone who is not there.” —Madeleine L’Engle, “The Irrational Season“
“We tend to be preoccupied by our problems when we have a heightened sense of vulnerability and a diminished sense of power. Today, see each problem as an invitation to prayer.” – John Ortberg, “The Me I Want to Be“
“Your pain is the breaking of the shell that encloses your understanding.” – Kahlil Gibran
“I would believe only in a god who could dance. And when I saw my devil I found him serious, thorough, profound, and solemn: it was the spirit of gravity – through him all things fall.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
“Anybody can thank God for good things. But when you can thank God even in the bad things, your faith grows and your spiritual roots go deeper.” – Rick Warren
“Big-heartedness is the most essential virtue on the spiritual journey.“ – Matthew Fox
“There is a light within our soul that burns brighter than the sun. And we ignore it.”― Basith
“The goal of life is to make your heartbeat match the beat of the universe, to match your nature with Nature.” – Joseph Campbell
“True freedom is giving someone the permission to misunderstand you.” —Lauren Daigle
“The possession of knowledge does not kill the sense of wonder and mystery. There is always more mystery.” ― Anais Nin
“If you’re willing to put yourself and your dreams on the line, at the very least you’ll discover an inner strength you may not have known existed.” — Kurt Warner
“The Word of God is like an anchor. Each time you read it, you are putting your anchor in the ground and holding on.” — Kelly Needham
“We humans have lost the wisdom of genuinely resting and relaxing. We worry too much. We don’t allow our bodies to heal, and we don’t allow our minds and hearts to heal.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
“God seldom calls us for an easier life but always calls us to know more of him and drink more deeply of his sustaining grace.” — John Piper
“Spirituality does two things for you. One, you are forced to become more selfless, two, you trust to providence. The opposite of a spiritual man is a materialist. If I was a materialist I would be making lots of money doing endorsements, doing cricket commentary. I have no interest in that.” – Imran Khan
“Spirituality is not about being fixed; it is about God being present in the mess of our unfixedness.” – Michael Yaconelli
“You’re lovely even with your scars, lovely the way you are. So open up your lovely heart and don’t try so hard.” – Amy Grant
“Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help shall all be saved.” – Jane Goodall
“Physical strength can never permanently withstand the impact of spiritual force.“ – Franklin D. Roosevelt
“Friendship has always belonged to the core of my spiritual journey.“ – Henri Nouwen
“The aim of life is to live, and to live means to be aware; joyously, drunkenly, serenely, divinely aware.” – Henry Miller
“People who have had little self-reflection live life in a huge reality blind-spot.”― Bryant McGill
“Make your own Bible. Select and collect all the words and sentences that in all your readings have been to you like the blast of a trumpet.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Religion is for people who’re afraid of going to hell. Spirituality is for those who’ve already been there.” – Vine Deloria Jr.
“Crying is one of the highest devotional songs. One who knows crying, knows spiritual practice. If you can cry with a pure heart, nothing else compares to such a prayer. Crying includes all the principles of Yoga.” – Kripalvanandji
“Each star is a mirror reflecting the truth inside you.” – Aberjhani, Journey through the Power of the Rainbow
“The spiritual life does not remove us from the world but leads us deeper into it.” – Nouwen Henri J. M.
“Most people are slow to champion love because they fear the transformation it brings into their lives. And make no mistake about it: love does take over and transform the schemes and operations of our egos in a very mighty way.” – Aberjhani, “Journey through the Power of the Rainbow“
“Peace is the result of retraining your mind to process life as it is, rather than as you think it should be.” — Wayne Dyer
“I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.” — Alicia Keys
“What we do in every other area of our lives (other than religion), is, rather than respect somebody’s beliefs, we evaluate their reasons.” – Sam Harris
“A healer’s power stems not from any special ability, but from maintaining the courage and awareness to embody and express the universal healing power that every human being naturally possesses.” – Eric Micha’el Leventhal
“Beauty is eternity gazing at itself in a mirror. But you are eternity, and you are the mirror.” — Kahlil Gibran
“We’re an impossibility in an impossible universe.” — Ray Bradbury
“We are not here to match and homogenize and agree on every point. One size of spirituality does not fit all. We are here to be our divine selves, boldly, passionately, respectfully, to the absolute best of our ability – and this, this is more than enough.” – Sera Break
“When angels speak of love they tell us it is only by loving that we enter an earthly paradise. They tell us paradise is our home and love our true destiny.” – Bell Hooks, “All About Love: New Visions“
“It’s not much. You begin by thinking there is something extraordinary about it. But you’ll find out, when you’ve been out in the world a while longer, unhappiness is the commonest thing there is.” – Erich Maria Remarque, “Flotsam“
“If you always attach positive emotions to the things you want, and never attach negative emotions to the things you don’t, then that which you desire most will invariably come your way.” – Matt D. Miller
“People seem not to see that their opinion of the world is also a confession of character.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Worship”
“The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you really are.” – Carl Jung
“When everything gets answered, it’s fake.” ― Sean Penn
“In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.” — Fred Rogers
“Before you can successfully make friends with others, first you have to become your own friend.” ― Stephen Richards
“If the sun comes up, I have a chance.” — Venus Williams
“You do not need to work to become spiritual. You are spiritual; you need only to remember that fact. Spirit is within you. God is within you.” – Julia Cameron
“But no matter how much evil I see, I think it’s important for everyone to understand that there is much more light than darkness.” – Robert Uttaro
“Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn, or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.” – Denis Waitley
“Realize deeply that the present moment is all you have. Make the now the primary focus of your life.” – Eckhart Tolle
“I choose gentleness… Nothing is won by force. I choose to be gentle. If I raise my voice may it be only in praise. If I clench my fist, may it be only in prayer. If I make a demand, may it be only of myself.” – Max Lucado
“When we are spiritually healthy, we realize that we exist beyond the physical and our life has a sense of meaning and purpose.” – Robyn L. Gobin
“Being spiritual has nothing to do with what you believe and everything to do with your state of consciousness.” – Eckhart Tolle
“You’ll be calm the day you learn to sit alone and do nothing.” — Maxime Lagacé
“You were born a child of light’s wonderful secret – you return to the beauty you have always been.” – Aberjhani, “Visions of a Skylark Dressed in Black“
“The power of human thought grows exponentially with the number of minds that share that thought.” – Dan Brown, “The Lost Symbol“
“An awake heart is like a sky that pours light.” – Hafiz
“Beautify your inner dialogue. Beautify your inner world with love light and compassion. Life will be beautiful.” – Amit Ray
“Love is not an emotion. It is your very existence.” – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
“The Holy Land is everywhere.” – Black Elk
“Live simply. Deepest joy is like a flower… beautiful in essence.” – Tony Samara
“Whole life is a search for beauty. But, when the beauty is found inside, the search ends and a beautiful journey begins.” – Harshit Walia
“A human mind is a wandering mind, and a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.” — Matthew A. Killingsworth and Daniel T. Gilbert
“Not till your thoughts cease all their branching here and there, not till you abandon all thoughts of seeking for something, not till your mind is motionless as wood or stone, will you be on the right road to the Gate.” – Huang Po
“Happiness is spiritual, born of truth and love. It is unselfish; therefore, it cannot exist alone but requires all mankind to share it.” — Mary Baker Eddy
“Within each of us is a light, awake, encoded in the fibers of our existence. Divine ecstasy is the totality of this marvelous creation experienced in the hearts of humanity.” – Tony Samara
“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.” – Michel de Montaigne
“The spiritual life is not a life before, after, or beyond our everyday existence. No, the spiritual life can only be real when it is lived in the midst of the pains and joys of the here and now.” – Henri Nouwen
