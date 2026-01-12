Chaos erupted online as a barrage of offensive slurs and graphic threats was unleashed by Elmo’s social media account.
The Sesame Street sweetheart’s X account posted a series of antisemitic statements to its 646K followers.
One tweet even called the sitting US president a “puppet.”
Chaos erupted online as Elmo’s X account unleashed a barrage of offensive slurs and graphic threats
Image credits: elmo
The beloved red monster’s X account was hacked by an unidentified antagonist who then shared the bizarre series of tweets.
To kick things off, the hacker posted a picture of Elmo on the moon celebrating the crypto toy exchange OnChain Studios.
“Happy crypto all-time high day, everybody! From Elmo and @onchainstudios,” read the tweet.
Image credits: Sesame Street
The tone of the tweets quickly turned violent, with one saying: “K*ll all Jews.”
Another tweet claimed Jews “control the world” and demanded their extermination.
The unidentified hacker shared tweets demanding the extermination of Jews and also targeted the sitting US president
Image credits: elmo/DreamLeaf5
The same tweet mentioned conspiracy theories about the US government being a “puppet” to Israel. The message also seemingly referenced the Jeffrey Epstein documents.
Yet another tweet said, “RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F***ER.”
Image credits: RyanVoutilainen
Image credits: mysydsterscrown
It was long speculated that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had a list of clients and high-profile celebrities who visited his notorious private island, where scores of underage girls and young women were assaulted.
However, the US Department of Justice and the FBI released a report last week that said he had no client list.
The US Department of Justice and the FBI said last week that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a list of high-profile celebrities
Image credits: elmo/DreamLeaf5
Image credits: cweemyboy_
The explicit tweets from Elmo’s account were swiftly taken down within an hour of the hacking.
But by then, the damage had already been done and fans were left stunned to see the unexpected tweets.
“Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson told Fox News Digital.
“We are working to restore full control of the account,” they added.
Elmo’s account quickly returned to normal, with the explicit tweets deleted in about an hour
Image credits: Sesame Street
Baffled netizens expressed surprise and amusement online.
“I’m forever scarred … by @elmo,” one wrote. “Words I never expected to utter.”
Another wrote, “Hacking the official Elmo account gotta be one of the most diabolical things this app has ever seen.”
The hacker replied to some netizens who expressed surprise over the offensive tweets
Image credits: elmo/numberonepal
Image credits: zachsagefox
“This is a real tweet from the Elmo X account. It has since been deleted,” one wrote. “We’re dealing with depraved immoral sociopaths who target even a beloved children’s character in order to incite violence and hate against Jews.”
Some sarcastically referenced rapper Kanye West’s history of antisemitic tweets, with one asking, “Who let Kanye on Elmo’s account?”
“Kanye and Elmo should collab sometime,” wrote another.
Image credits: Sesame Street
Last year, Elmo’s X account went viral for a much more wholesome reason.
Everyone’s favorite fuzzy friend simply asked, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”
Written in Elmo’s signature third-person voice, the tweet triggered a wave of wild responses.
Some made explicit confessions, while others sarcastically posted cries for help.
Elmo’s X account went viral last year for simply asking people, “How is everybody doing?”
Image credits: elmo
Image credits: David_Leavitt
“I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking,” one wrote.
“Not feeling too tickled about life rn, Elmo,” another quipped.
“It’s been a tough time since we left the street and entered the workforce, Elmo.”
Image credits: TABYTCHI
Image credits: BookCameo
Image credits: MissGinaDarling
Brands like Domino’s Pizza UK and RITZ Crackers also jumped on the bandwagon.
“Maybe it’s best if u save this question for a different time,” wrote RITZ Crackers.
Brands like Domino’s Pizza UK and RITZ Crackers took a moment to respond to Elmo’s tweet
Image credits: Dominos_UK
Image credits: VROnTheWeb
Image credits: Ritzcrackers
Earlier this year, Sesame Street struck a deal with Netflix after the US president pulled funding from public broadcasters PBS and NPR.
The Netflix deal also came after Warner Bros. Discovery opted not to renew its contract to stream the series on HBO Max.
Image credits: Sesame Street
“For more than a half a century, ‘Sesame Street’ has been a beloved cornerstone of children’s media, enchanting young minds and nurturing a love of learning,” a May press release said.
“Now Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and all their friends are coming to Netflix later this year, with Sesame Street’s all-new, reimagined 56th season—plus 90 hours of previous episodes—available to audiences worldwide,” the statement continued.
“It’s a warning,” one netizen wrote, while another said the US president is “about to get Sesame Street canceled”
Follow Us