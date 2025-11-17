50 Times Pets Unintentionally Sent Their Owners Into Panic Mode (New Pics)

Pets are known for their ability to fill our lives with sweet and heartwarming moments. With their extraordinary skills to make every day better, they become great companions and help us forget about all the struggles and stress we experience. Sometimes, it’s the way they welcome us when we come back home after a hard day, join us and lay next to us on the sofa while we watch some series, or even when they ask to share our dinner that we can finally eat. All these moments are truly priceless and make us feel loved and peaceful.
There are also other situations when our pets can trigger some strong emotions and not necessarily ones that put us in a calm state of mind. Today, we would like to share with you an interesting collection of images that were shared by pet owners online. All of them have something in common – they feature sweet pets but are captured in a very specific way. The statement “cute pets” doesn’t apply here unless we put it together with “got possessed”. Scroll down to see the funniest photos of dogs, cats, and others, captured in the most frightening moments.
#1 Cat Got Into A Bowl Of Flour
Image source: _fly-on-the-wall_
#2 Switch From Cute To Evil
Image source: EnvySugarCover
#3 I Present The Most Terrifying Image In My Camera Roll
Image source: pixelandsophie, pixelandsophie
#4 Mentioned We Were Out Of Treats On My Way Out Of The Room. Came Back To This
Image source: JennDG
#5 My Cat Matt
Image source: Tnasty006006
#6 Cat Tried To Give Me A Heart Attack
Image source: Novel_Syllabub1091
#7 This Is Gar. Gar Likes To Aggressively Watch Me Pee
Image source: discoheaven97
#8 My Dog Holding A Pinecone
Image source: ArktickWolfie
#9 Time For A Nap. Scared Me For A Moment
Image source: emcasi
#10 A Pet Crow Holding A Knife In His Mouth
Image source: SydneyRoo
#11 This Really Messed With My Head For A Few Minutes Before I Realized
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Why Even Own A Hairless Cat?
Image source: Panuccis_Pizza
#13 This Is When I Realized My Cat Was… Different
Image source: tacoconnoisseur1
#14 Those Are All Cat Eyes
Image source: PoetsSquareCats
#15 Took A Picture Of A My Dog Yawning With The Flash On
Image source: bulgariandoll
#16 I Saw This On My Way To Bed. Why Do My Cats Do This To Me
Image source: CaptainEdibles
#17 I Knew Cats Could Defy Gravity. I Didn’t Know They Could Do So In Such A Terrifying Eye-Laser-Equipped Ways
Image source: qwer1627
#18 There’s A Monster Under My Bed
Image source: bokononpreist
#19 He’s Been Sitting Like This For 15 Minutes. It’s Starting To Scare Me
Image source: zarkvark
#20 Fork Thief
Image source: sweet3pea1588
#21 My Roommate’s Cat Was Being Cute In The Middle Of The Night So I Took A Picture With Flash And Saw This
Image source: elliotgranath
#22 My Friend’s Cat, Winston. Either He’s Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History
Image source: ephemeralbiscuit
#23 A Sleeping Cat
#24 Every Year On Christmas My Sister’s Dog Greets Me With This Cute/Terrifying Grin
Image source: DField118
#25 Rictus Grin
Image source: bladpaul
#26 My Cats Are Haunted
Image source: BlackSheep717
#27 Last Thing You See If You Forgot To Fill The Food Bowl
Image source: Gordon_Freeman_TJ
#28 Stanley The Dog
Image source: Energylegs23
#29 Blue Likes To Hide Under The Couch And Pop Out To Scare Me
Image source: bluehasinsta
#30 Cat Looks Like He’s Researching How To Commit Homicide
Image source: reddit.com
#31 She Stayed Like This For Solid 10 Minutes Just Staring At Me
Image source: Ellielovesfoxes
#32 Mom Turned Her iPhone Light On To See To Go To The Bathroom, And I Took The Opportunity To Freak Her Out When She Came Back. Boo
Image source: peachesandnellie
#33 This Toy Makes My Dog Look Scary
Image source: Daminite
#34 I Think My Mom’s Cat Might Need An Exorcism
Image source: yourzebrasready
#35 He Shadowmelds Near Open Windows At Night, Hoping To Give Me A Heart Attack
Image source: Granet
#36 How To Stop My Keyboard From Lighting Up When My Cat Steps On It At Night?
Image source: Clara_Clayton
#37 My Cat Suddenly Looked At The Security Camera
Image source: Cattardis
#38 Our Demon
Image source: infinitytomorrow
#39 This Is Stanley, Instead Of Telling Me He Needs To Wee He Plays Deceased For Attention And Then Gets Up Once I Walk Back Over
Image source: Nellewilsox
#40 This Little Jerk Scared The Hell Out Of Me
Image source: mavienoire
#41 I Think My House Might Be Possessed By A Demon
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Demon Time
Image source: Electrical_Hornet459
#43 My Dog Holds This Look For About 5 Minutes If You Don’t Rub His Belly
Image source: loona_lovebad
#44 Scared The Bejesus Outta Me
Image source: Sphuny
#45 Just Trying To Take A Peaceful Pee. But Now I’m Terrified
Image source: cleofknpatra
#46 I Almost Got A Heart Attack When I Heard Meowing Above Me
Image source: Oskarpohto1
#47 I Looked Down And Saw Her Staring At Me From Under The Rug. It Scared Me Until I Realized It Was Her
Image source: Leila_Koch
#48 I’m Scared
Image source: kokosnootkrab
#49 My Little Demon
Image source: obamaweeb
#50 Sometimes When He’s Dreaming Really Hard His Eyelids Open A Tiny Bit And He Looks Like A Demon Dog
Image source: zombioptic
