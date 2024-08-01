‘Superman’ Finally Wraps Shooting, James Gunn Confirms

The long-awaited new Superman movie has finally wrapped up shooting, as confirmed by James Gunn. The co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios shared the news on social media. This puts the movie on track for its scheduled premiere in the summer of 2025. This news has DC fans excited, as the new Superman movie has been created as a reboot of the Superman film series.
The news could not come at a better time for superhero comic fans as rival Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) commences filming the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The James Gunn 2025 Superman is slated as the first film in the DC Universe (DCU). Here’s everything to know about the 2025 Superman movie and its production timeline.
James Gunn Left A Grateful Post For Superman’s Cast & Crew
With the overhaul of the DCEU in 2023, the 2025 Superman is scheduled to be the first film released in the new DCU. After a two-year production timeline, James Gunn, who directed and wrote the film’s screenplay, has nothing but nice words for the production crew and cast. Dunn began his social media appreciation post with, “And that’s a wrap.”
He added, “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”
James Gunn concluded the post, stating, “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set – and for that I am forever grateful.” Attached to the post is a group photo taken on the first week of filming in Svalbard, Norway.
What James Gunn’s Superman Movie Is About
As a reboot of the Superman film series, James Gunn’s 2025 Superman is not created as an origin story. The movie is set to capture a critical point in Clark Kent’s life that hasn’t been featured on the big screen. The 2025 Superman focuses on the younger version of Clark Kent/Superman. It centers around his life as a young reporter. As such, Clark Kent has already met characters like Lois Lane and Lex Luthor. Superman’s life storyline will be at the phase where he’s trying to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human life in Smallville, Kansas.
Superman’s Production Timeline
James Gunn was first approached to write and direct a Superman movie in 2018. This was after Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s director Christopher McQuarrie and former DCEU Superman Henry Cavill’s pitch was not pursued by Warner Bros. Pictures. However, Gunn had no clear direction regarding the storyline of DC’s famed superhero. James Gunn went on to make the 2021 The Suicide Squad, while Warner Bros. was considering a Michael B. Jordan pitch about a black Superman, with J. J. Abrams being considered to direct.
After Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) was founded on April 8, 2022, James Gunn was hired in late August 2022 to work on a script for Superman. However, president and CEO David Zaslav sought someone who could oversee a DC universe like Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Having spent time with James Gunn while writing the early draft of the Superman script, WBD decided to create a new division, DC Studios, founded on November 1, 2022. James Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran were elected co-chairs and DC Studios co-CEO.
The 2025 Superman pre-production began in April 2023. The movie was initially titled Superman: Legacy. By May 2023, audition tapes for roles were being received for submission. James Gunn and Peter Safran performed in-person screen tests by mid-June 2023. By July 2023, the movie’s major and supporting cast had been confirmed. Although filming was affected and delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, principal photography began on February 29, 2024. Also, the title was changed from Superman: Legacy to Superman in late February 2024. The 2025 Superman movie wrapped up filming on July 30. While DC audiences welcome the 2025 Superman update, there are still a few concerns about the movie.
