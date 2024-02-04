Who Was Robyn Crawford to Whitney Houston?

Robyn Crawford has worn many career hats, including as a producer and creative director with a few credits. Crawford is known for work in some notable ’80s and ’90s movies such as The Tale of Ruby Rose (1987), The Bodyguard (1992), and Waiting to Exhale (1995). She has since left the movie industry to focus on other career interests. Crawford made appearances on podcasts as a guest in 2019 following the release of her New York Times bestselling book A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.
While she earned success in her own right, Robyn Crawford gained international recognition for her relationship with Whitney Houston. Crawford and the world-class singer were best friends from their teens and grew into romantic partners. However, they had to make a tough choice about their romance to aid Houston’s booming career but remained close. Crawford was the maid of honor at Houston’s wedding when the singer married Bobby Brown. Aside from their brief romance, Crawford maintained a professional relationship with Houston for over two decades. Read on for more revealing details about Robyn Crawford and her relationship with Whitney Houston.
Robyn Crawford’s Biography and Background Information
Robyn Crawford was born in Newark, New Jersey on December 17, 1960. Crawford’s parents split due to her father’s abusive nature and she was raised in East Orange, New Jersey, alongside her two siblings. She lost her mother, Janet Crawford, and brother, Marty to AIDS-related illness in the 1980s. There is no information about Crawford’s education. Also, she didn’t have any background in the entertainment industry until Houston came into her life.
She Worked For Whitney Houston For Over 20 Years
For over two decades, Robyn Crawford worked for Whitney Houston in different capacities. Crawford dropped out of school to help build Whitney’s career in the entertainment industry. She was the singer’s assistant and creative director which put her by Houston’s side most of the time. Crawford also served as the co-manager of Houston’s company Nippy Inc.
Eventually, Robyn Crawford stopped working for Houston after over 20 years of building a professional and personal relationship with her. They never mended fences between them until the singer passed on in 2012. Crawford had already moved on and started a family and hadn’t been in touch with Houston in several years. Nevertheless, she was ready to help if Houston asked. After leaving Houston’s side, Crawford left the entertainment industry and worked in different places, including a tennis club and a farm.
How Did Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford Meet?
The relationship between Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford began at an East Orange, New Jersey summer camp where they met for the first time in the summer of 1980. Houston, 16, and Crawford, 19 were summer camp counselors who fell in love with each other. Their relationship quickly became a romantic affair that only lasted for a couple of years. The young lovers were afraid of what would happen to Houston’s career if the world found out about their same-sex relationship. Consequently, Robyn Crawford sacrificed her love for Houston to protect the singer’s career but continued to work with her. Their bond continued to grow for over 20 years before several factors put a strain on their friendship.
Why Robyn Crawford Left Whitney Houston
The relationship between Houston and Robyn Crawford became strained for many reasons. Firstly, Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston, didn’t approve of her daughter’s same-sex affair with Crawford and fought for her to be fired. Subsequently, Houston’s troubled marriage to Bobby Brown also drove a rift between her and Crawford. The singer got too attached to drugs with Crawford trying to pull her out of the addiction to no avail. Just before Crawford left for good, Houston was canceling gigs and missing her recording studio sessions due to issues arising from drug abuse.
Eventually, Robyn Crawford quit her job as part of Whitney Houston’s management team and moved to another state to start a new life. Their relationship was explored in the biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Also, Crawford’s 2019 book A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston further chronicles her relationship with the iconic singer.
Robyn Crawford Has Been Married To Lisa Hintelmann Since 2000
After ending her relationship with Whitney Houston, Robyn Crawford rekindled an old flame with Lisa Hintelmann. Crawford married Hintelmann in 2000 and they have remained together to date. Crawford and his wife are parents to twins whom they adopted together but they keep their kids away from media scrutiny. The family resides in New Jersey and keep a low profile away from the media. Did you know Whitney Houston was almost on The Cosby Show? Learn more.
