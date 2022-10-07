Why Bobby Brown’s Sister Is Going After His Wife

Bobby Brown’s life has not been an easy one. He’s struggled substantially for many years, including losing the love of his life, his daughter, and many more things that no one should have to endure in only 53 years. Born on February 5, 1969, Bobby Brown’s life has been filled with turmoil and heartbreak. His marriage and relationship with the late Whitney Houston are legendary, and his current wife is none too happy about it. Who is Bobby Brown’s wife, and why is his own sister coming after her publicly? Here is everything we know about what is going on with them and in their lives.
Bobby Brown’s Wife
Bobby Brown began dating his own manager in 2007. It was the same year his marriage to Whitney Houston was officially over. He and Alicia Etheredge knew one another for some time. She worked as his manager, and she was there for many of the most tumultuous moments of Brown’s life. She gave birth to his son, Cassius, in 2009. Etheredge became Bobby Brown’s wife in 2012 when the couple married in Hawaii in June. Whitney Houston, his first wife, died earlier the same year. Bobby Brown’s wife went on to give birth to two more children in 2015 and 2016. They are both girls. She is the mother of three of his seven children.
Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston
Bobby Brown was not always the best of the best when it came to his relationships. He was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kim Ward. She gave birth to a daughter in 1989 and a son in 1991. The math doesn’t add entirely up, and it is long suspected that he cheated on Whitney Houston. She met him at a show in 1989, invited him to her birthday, and they became close following that. They were engaged in 1991 when his ex was only two months pregnant with Bobby Brown Jr. (he was born in 1991 and died in 2020). He married Whitney Houston in 1992. Their marriage ended in 2007.
Throughout the course of his marriage to Whitney Houston, however, he was accused of many things. He was accused of cheating on her. He was accused of being abusive to her. She also said that he is the reason she used drugs and that he had a habit of lacing marijuana with cocaine. Their marriage was nothing short of a disaster from the outside looking in, and many people accuse him of being the reason the legendary Whitney Houston died such an untimely death in 2012.
Why is Bobby Brown’s Sister Coming After Bobby Brown’s Wife?
It turns out that Bobby Brown’s wife had some unkind things to say about her husband’s late ex-wife. During an interview, she alluded to the fact that she felt her husband’s first marriage often overshadows her own marriage to him. she said, “Bobby and Whitney were their time. I also came from a place. So knowing that he loved hard and came out the other end and somehow we were meant to be and found each other again, that’s what I focus on.” It seems that Bobby Brown’s wife’s words were not something that his sister, Leolah Brown Muhammad, wanted to hear.
“Paleez WHITNEY HOUSTON WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN. TRUST ME Bobby Brown can never forget such a real woman. no worries. Whitney had a strong spirit that B can’t forget. That THE impossible. Whitney probably comes in his dreams. She wants him to forget so that she can be the only thing around him. This is why his children by Whitney and Kim are targeted. Alicia wants it to be just her & him for HIS LEGACY PURPOSE. Oh she got plans…but God has BIGGER PLANS for Bobby. And surprises for her evilness,” his sister posted on the internet following that interview.
Bobby Brown’s sister was further angered by the fact that her sister-in-law continued to discuss Bobby Brown’s two late children. Both Bobby Brown Junior and Bobby Kristina died early and suddenly, and their aunt does not want to hear his wife speak of them in any capacity. It is her belief that their stepmother didn’t want them in her life, and that she doesn’t want his two living children from his earlier relationships in his life either. Leolah makes it very clear that she feels Bobby Brown’s wife wants him only for herself and for the kids they have together. It’s an ugly family feud, and it is one that does not appear to have an end in sight for anyone involved in the drama.