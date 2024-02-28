Who Is Todd Chrisley? Meet the Imprisoned Reality TV Star

Todd Chrisley is a reality TV star and self-proclaimed real-estate tycoon who found fame in the early 2010s by starring on a reality show with his family and children. The actor and producer was born in April 1969 in Georgia, USA. After becoming famous, fans have come to know more than they should about his family, but probably the most shocking was his downfall and incarceration after enjoying years of fame.
Most fans know Chrisley and his family from their popular reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best, where they were depicted as the perfect southern family who had everything money could buy. But when reality set in, it was revealed that the couple borrowed over $30 million they couldn’t pay back to maintain this lavish lifestyle. While they are now serving sentences in jail, here is everything you need to know about the reality TV star Todd Chrisley.
Todd Is Married to Julie Chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley got married in 1996, which is the same year they welcomed their son, Chase, and the following year, their daughter Savannah was born. Todd, however, had two children from a previous marriage. The couple is very close and have been there for each other throughout all their highs and lows. When Julie suffered from breast cancer and had a double mastectomy, her husband held her hand through her treatment and recovery.
Todd Chrisley Had a Reality TV Show and Podcast
In 2014, Chrisley invited the world into their lavish mansion as part of the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best. The cameras gave viewers a tour into the multi-million dollar home where Chrisley and his wife lived, spending over $200,000 on clothing alone. The reason this family became so famous was that they were showcasing their immense wealth to millions of viewers, and who wouldn’t want to see more of that on TV? The show gained popularity with each season, and Todd even earned the Reality King Award at the American Reality Television Awards. In 2018, the couple also debuted their reality podcast, Chrisley Confessions, with the couple as the hosts.
Todd Chrisley Has Talents Outside of Reality TV
While most fans know him for his reality TV work, Todd is much more than a pretty face. He is also a recording artist who can really sing. In 2016, he released the country song Infinite Love, which was featured on the Billboard 100 charts. Some snippets of his singing are featured on his reality TV show, and he has also performed live in Nashville. Todd is also a producer after making it big in the reality TV world. He founded the Todd Chrisley Productions, where he planned to produce several fun and interesting shows for his fans. His first show, Demarcus Family Rules, aired on Netflix, but there are no details about the second season yet.
He has Gone Through a lot of Family Drama
Todd is no stranger to family drama, even before she starred in his reality TV show. Before marrying Julie, he married Teresa Terry when he was 21, and she was just 19. They shared two children, Kyle and Lindsie. They divorced in 1996, and Terry accused him of physical and verbal abuse, which Todd denied. But even in his new marriage, he has faced some family changes, too.
His relationship with his son, Kyle, isn’t the best, and they haven’t talked for years. Todd filed for custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe. Kyle accused his father of wanting custody of his granddaughter to increase their reality show ratings. However, with Todd in jail, one of his daughters, Savannah, has taken over as the primary guardian of the young girl, together with her younger brother Grayson.
Todd Chrisley Is Serving a Sentence in Jail
Todd and Julie were indicted in 2019 for tax evasion and bank fraud. Despite all the evidence, the couple has always maintained their innocence on the matter, saying a former employee set them up. In June 2023, Chrisley and his wife were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks out of more than $30 million through loans and tax evasion. Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife is serving a seven-year sentence for their crimes. After this, they will both be on probation for three years. The married couple was unable to talk to each other during Valentine’s in 2024 as they have been serving their respective sentences since January 2024. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about his son, Chase Chrisley.
