Few names reverberate through the history of music, like Whitney Houston. Her fame and success cut across several generations, making Whitney Houston one of the greatest singers of all time. With over 220 million records sold (long before the era of music streams), Houston is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
The eight-time Grammy winner not only captivated millions of fans through her voice but was also known for her acting performances. Although she starred in only a few films on the big and small screen, Whitney Houston’s performance left audiences in awe of her acting, beauty, and on-screen presence. Remembering her brief contribution to the film industry, here are Whitney Houston’s top 4 roles in movies.
The Bodyguard (1992)
The Mick Jackson-directed romantic thriller drama The Bodyguard was the second-highest-grossing film of 1992. Whitney Houston was cast to play the lead role, Rachel Marron, in the movie. Her character was noted to be very similar to her life as a celebrity. Rachel Marron was an Academy Award-nominated actress and music superstar. After a stalker acts on his death threat by exploding a bomb in Marron’s dressing room, the singer’s manager decides to hire a professional bodyguard. Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner), a former Secret Service agent, is hired to protect the singer. The movie revolves around their professional and budding romantic relationship. Produced on a $25 million budget, The Bodyguard grossed $411 million at the Box Office. Unsurprisingly, Whitney Houston sang the film’s soundtrack. Selling over 45 million copies, The Bodyguard soundtrack is the best-selling soundtrack album of all time.
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
The next time Whitney Houston starred in a feature movie was in the Forest Whitaker-directed film Waiting to Exhale. Whitney Houston was cast in the romantic movie as Savannah Jackson. Houston was part of the four female ensemble cast that included Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, and Lela Rochon. Houston’s character is a successful television producer who is in a romantic relationship with a married man, Kenneth Dawkins (Dennis Haysbert). She makes the hard decision of moving on after she realizes he has no intention of leaving his wife to be with her. Like Houston’s character, the other female leads experience issues in their relationships and must take necessary steps to overcome them. Waiting to Exhale (1995) earned $82 million at the Box Office on a production budget of $16 million.
The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
Whitney Houston next movie after her Waiting to Exhale (1995) performance was in the Christmas comedy-drama The Preacher’s Wife (1996). While based on Robert Nathan‘s 1928 novel, the Penny Marshall-directed film was a remake of The Bishop’s Wife (1947). The movie’s plot revolves around the Biggs family. Henry Biggs is a Reverend who pastors a small Baptist Church in New York City. Although he’s committed to his church, its finances and members’ personal problems have seemingly left the Reverend overwhelmed.
With a waning faith and distraction, Henry has neglected his wife and child. Whitney Houston plays the Reverend’s wife, Julia Coleman Biggs. After the Reverend prays to God for help, God sends an angel in a human form named Dudley (Denzel Washington). Besides Houston’s character and the Biggs’ son, who appreciates Dudley’s presence, everyone is skeptical of Dudley. Although Dudley almost gives into the flesh and starts falling for Julia, he retraces his steps and helps the family get back together. As a Christmas movie, The Preacher’s Wife sought to inspire viewers’ hope and the Christmas spirit.
Cinderella (1997)
Whitney Houston made her debut on the small screen in 1984. She was cast in a guest role in a single episode of the NBC sitcom Gimme a Break! However, her first main role on television was in the television film Cinderella (1997). Produced by Walt Disney Television, the ABC musical fantasy film had a racially diverse ensemble cast. Whitney Houston was cast to portray the iconic Fairy Godmother character.
Although she has limited screen time, Whitney Houston excels in her role as Fairy Godmother. Besides Houston, Cinderella (1997) also starred singer Brandy Norwood, Jason Alexander, Victor Garber, and Whoopi Goldberg. With Brandy’s portrayal of Cinderella, the singer became the first African-American to portray the character on screen. Whitney Houston and Brandy Norwood’s casting, as well as the film’s racially diverse casting, received praise from critics.
