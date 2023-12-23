Whoopi Goldberg’s Most Iconic Movie Roles Explained

Whoopi Goldberg’s Breakthrough as Celie in The Color Purple
The journey of Whoopi Goldberg into the annals of Hollywood is incomplete without mentioning her breakthrough role as Celie in The Color Purple. This film, which tells the story of life for African-American women in the Southern United States, presented Goldberg in a light that was both harrowing and transformative. As Celie, she encapsulated the essence of a woman who, after being forced to marry Albert Johnson, endures decades of abuse.
Albert physically, sexually, verbally, and emotionally abuses Celie from roughly 1907 through the 1930s. This role not only showcased Whoopi’s remarkable acting prowess but also laid the foundation for her illustrious career.
Oscar Glory as Oda Mae Brown in Ghost
In the supernatural romance Ghost, Whoopi Goldberg’s portrayal of Oda Mae Brown brought her critical acclaim and an Academy Award. Her character, a medium who helps Sam Wheat communicate with his beloved Molly after his untimely death, was not just a pivotal part of the narrative but also a testament to Goldberg’s versatility and comedic timing. The iconic scene at Mezzogiorno restaurant where Oda Mae must convince Molly of Sam’s presence with a simple yet powerful
Ditto, remains etched in cinematic history.
Pop Culture Impact with Sister Act
The role of Deloris Van Cartier, or Sister Mary Clarence, in Sister Act, is perhaps one of the most endearing characters Whoopi Goldberg has ever played. The film follows her character, a nightclub singer who transforms into a nun to escape the mob. Her influence on the convent choir turns them into a celebrity chorus, becoming a cultural phenomenon. This role cemented Whoopi’s status as a pop culture icon and showcased her ability to carry a film with both heart and humor.
Exploring Racial Tolerance in Corrina, Corrina
In Corrina, Corrina, Whoopi Goldberg took on the role of Sarah Mathews, a character that allowed her to explore themes of racial tolerance and family. The film depicted Sarah helping a young girl come out of her silence while also navigating the complexities of an interracial relationship during the 1950s. Despite some criticism for not delving deeply enough into racial tensions or fully developing its romance plotline, Goldberg’s performance was praised for its charm and warmth.
Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan in Star Trek: The Next Generation
Goldberg’s recurring role as Guinan in Star Trek: The Next Generation is notable not only for its significance within the Star Trek universe but also for reflecting Whoopi’s personal aspirations. Inspired by Nichelle Nichols’ portrayal of Uhura in the original series, Goldberg sought to be part of this futuristic vision where black people were represented powerfully and positively. As Guinan, she brought depth and mystery to the ensemble cast.
Terry Doolittle’s Comedic Flair in Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Before joining The View or winning an Oscar for Ghost, Whoopi Goldberg starred as Terry Doolittle in Jumpin’ Jack Flash. This film showcased her comedic skills and solidified her status as a leading lady during the ’80s. Terry’s character arc from working in a bank’s money transfer room to becoming embroiled in espionage was both humorous and thrilling, further proving Goldberg’s range as an actress.
The Associate Tackles Gender Equality
In The Associate, Whoopi Goldberg played Laurel Ayres, a financial analyst who creates an imaginary white male partner to succeed in business due to gender discrimination. While some critics found the supporting cast more engaging than Goldberg’s portrayal of Robert S. Cutty, her performance raised important questions about gender and racial equality within corporate America.
