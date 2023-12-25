15 Overlooked Denzel Washington Roles Since the New Deal

Denzel Washington, a name synonymous with powerful performances and a remarkable range of characters, has graced the silver screen with his presence for decades. Since the era of the New Deal, his career has continued to flourish with roles that, while perhaps not as widely celebrated, are nonetheless worthy of acclaim. Let’s delve into some of these overlooked gems that showcase the versatility of one of Hollywood’s finest actors.
The Mighty Quinn
In The Mighty Quinn (1989), Denzel Washington steps into the shoes of Xavier Quinn, a police chief in a Caribbean paradise. Quinn finds himself entangled in a murder mystery involving his old friend Maubee. Washington’s portrayal is imbued with a ‘Dark Gable cool’ that lends a deliciously superficial charm to the film.
Mississippi Masala
Mississippi Masala (1991) presents Washington as Demetrius Williams, whose interracial romance with Mina, an Indian woman born in Uganda, challenges societal norms. The film probes deep into themes of racism and identity, with Washington’s character at the heart of this poignant narrative.
He Got Game
In He Got Game (1998), Washington’s Jake Shuttlesworth is a father seeking redemption and reconnection with his son against the backdrop of basketball. His performance captures the nuanced struggle between personal failure and paternal love.
The Hurricane
The Hurricane, a 1999 biographical film, sees Washington embody Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter, a boxer wrongfully imprisoned for murder. His portrayal is a powerful testament to the human spirit’s resilience in the face of injustice.
Hate got me into this place; love got me out, summarizes Carter’s journey, one that Washington brings to life with profound depth.
John Q
In 2002’s John Q, Washington plays John Quincy Archibald, a desperate father who takes drastic measures to secure his son’s medical treatment. This role challenges viewers’ moral compasses and highlights healthcare system flaws through an emotionally charged narrative.
Out of Time
Out of Time (2003) features Washington as Matthias Lee Whitlock, a police chief embroiled in a web of crime and deceit in sunny Florida. The film is a testament to Washington’s ability to carry a suspenseful storyline with charm and intensity.
In fact, Whitlock may remind moviegoers of Xavier Quinn, showcasing how adeptly Washington can navigate similar roles while keeping them distinct and engaging.
The Great Debaters
As Melvin B. Tolson in The Great Debaters (2007), Washington inspires as a debate coach who shapes young minds at Wiley College during segregation. His performance is both commanding and thoughtful, reflecting Tolson’s real-life impact on his students’ lives.
The Book of Eli
In the post-apocalyptic world of The Book of Eli (2010), Washington portrays Eli, a blind wanderer on a mission to protect a sacred book. His character’s journey is an exploration of faith and survival in an unforgiving landscape.
Roman J Israel Esq
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) offers a look at an idealistic lawyer facing existential dilemmas after decades fighting for civil rights. Washington brings Roman J. Israel to life with quirkiness and moral complexity that resonate deeply with viewers’ sense of justice and personal integrity.
Fences
In Fences (2016), not only does Washington star as Troy Maxson but also directs this adaptation of August Wilson’s play. Troy is a man grappling with his past disappointments and present responsibilities, offering viewers an intimate look at familial dynamics and personal demons.
I don’t want him to be like me! I want him to get as far away from my life as he possibly can, he declares, capturing the essence of Troy’s internal conflict.
