Gen V: 6 ‘The Boys’ Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

With Gen V’s first season over, it’s the best time to review some of the Easter Eggs from the parent show that fans might have missed. Prime Video’s Gen V is set in the same sinister universe and timeline as The Boys, so having some cameos and mentions of the parent series is one of the more exciting things about watching this spinoff. While Gen V focuses on young superhero students trying to live their best lives at Godolkin University, there is much more that viewers still do not know.
The Boys is a unique show and knows how to set itself apart from other superhero series thanks to its over-the-top violence, dark humor, and bloody scenes. Gen V’s first season takes over from where The Boys Season 3 left off, so the writers smartly placed some Easter eggs for fans to find and point to. From cameos to comments, and passing phrases, there’s plenty in Gen V that links back to The Boy’s first three seasons. For fans who’ve watched Gen V, here are some of The Boys Easter Eggs you might have missed.
1. Homelander is Facing a Trial for His Diabolical Actions in The Boys Season 3
In The Boys Season 3, Homelander gets into trouble for killing a Starlight fan in broad daylight. While he laughs it off because of the crowd cheering him on, according to Gen V, The Seven leader will face legal consequences for his actions. In Gen V, a breaking news segment references this moment and the repercussions Homelander is about to face and a trial date is set for him to answer for his crimes. It’s unlikely, however, that Homelander will be punished and whether the punishment will be fitting for his actions. It wouldn’t be the first time Homelander has gotten away with a slap on the wrist.
2. Dean Shetty’s Life Was Forever Changed By an Incident in The Boys Season 1
In Gen V episode 7, Dean Shetty talks to The Boys founder, Grace Mallory, and informs her about creating the supe virus that could wipe them all from the face of the earth. When Mallory is hesitant about going up against all the superheroes in the world, she tells Dean Shetty that this won’t bring back her child. Dean Shetty’s daughter and husband were killed during the infamous Flight 37 from The Boys Season 1. This is the flight where Homelander and Queen Maeve botched the rescue mission and left the passengers for dead. Shetty’s daughter and husband died at the hands of the supes, and she has never forgiven them.
3. Vought’s Presence in The Super Hero Journey at Godolkin University
Vought’s presence in The Boys universe is felt everywhere. It’s in the politics, the media, and now, in Gen V, fans realize it’s in the education system. Of Course, being the only superhero college in America, Vought has the highest stake in the school and its students. In Gen V, fans now see how characters from The Boys, like Vought’s CEO, Ashley, have a hand in how the school is run, the students on its ranking system, and who will graduate to become a member of The Seven. In the season finale, Ashley even promises the student who kills Sam and Cate will get the chance to become a member of the seven.
4. Victoria Neuman Hints at Being the Supe Popping People’s Heads
Victoria Neuman’s appearance in Gen V hints at her deadly role in The Boys season 3. At first, Neuman seemed like an ally to the Boys when she appeared in Season 3, but at the last minute, it was revealed that she was the supe popping people’s heads off. Neuman hints at being the evil supe when she rushes into the green room with Marie saying, “We’ll hide out in the green room until it all blows over out there. Otherwise, they might take off my head”, as she smiles to herself.
5. Queen Maeve and Starlight are no Longer Part of The Seven
Things didn’t end well for Maeve and Starlight in The Boys season 3. In The Boys season 3, Maeve seemingly sacrifices herself after a deadly battle with Homelander to save more innocents. Starlight uses her power to weaken Soldier Boy with the help of Hughie and other members of The Boys. Since they turned on Vought and The Seven, they are no longer part of the superhero gang. Gen V references their situation in the first episode as Professor Brink tells Golden Boy that there is an empty spot in The Seven, and he can choose either Maeve or Starlight’s room when he gets in. In the Gen V finale, Vought’s CEO Ashley also tells the students that if they manage to stop Cate and Sam from killing more people, they will be assured a spot in The Seven.
6. Godolkin University Alumni
Throughout the series, there is constant mention of The Boys’ characters who passed by Godolkin. In Gen V episode 1, Marie and her sister play while their parents watch TV. The screen shows A-Train being recruited as the first African-American member of The Seven. At the bottom of the screen, A-Train is called a God U alumni. But he isn’t the only student from Godolkin to make it to this heroic team first featured in The Boys. Other students like The Deep from The Boys and Queen Maeve studied crime fighting at Godolkin University. In the Godolkin School welcome video, when Marie enters campus, a painting on the ceiling features iconic characters from The Boys, like Homelander and other members of The Seven.
