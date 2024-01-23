The True Story Behind ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story’

Netflix announced Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story in May 2023 as the second season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true crime anthology series—Monster. The exciting viewing appeal of season 1, based on the life of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, evokes enthusiastic anticipation for a second season, as much as it has aroused renewed interest in the Menéndez brothers. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story received mixed reviews for glorifying the Milwaukee Monster’s atrocities. But it didn’t stop the show from winning numerous coveted awards and pulling massive numbers. It became the second most-watched English-language series of all time on Netflix within four weeks, and then the third series on the platform to surpass 1 billion watch hours in 60 days.
The second installment of the Monster anthology series promises another compelling story. This time, it will be based on a high-profile parricide case that became a global sensation in the 90s. From documentaries to movies and television shows, Lyle and Erik Menéndez’s story has been told in dozens of productions, but Monster season 2 teases a fresh perspective on the brutal murder of José Enrique and his wife, Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez. Set for release later in 2024, the upcoming season will star Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as the Menéndez brothers alongside Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as their parents. Pending its premiere, here’s the true story behind the awaited second season of Monster.
Who Are The Menéndez Brothers?
Lyle and Erik Menéndez are two American brothers sentenced to life without parole for the murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez, on August 20, 1989. The brothers were respectively 21 and 18 years old when they planned and executed the horrendous crime. They stormed the den of their Beverly Hills home with shotguns at around 10 p.m. and went off on their parents. Kitty was hit ten times, with a shot in the face that shattered her cheek. And her husband six times, including a point-blank shot in the back of his head. José was 45, while his wife of 26 years was 47.
After discarding the murder weapons and their bloody clothes, the brothers set out to cover up the crime. They bought movie tickets to suggest they weren’t at home when their parents were killed and then attended the Taste of L.A. festival in Santa Monica. But it was later learned their purpose of visiting Santa Monica was to trick a friend into being their alibi. Lyle and Erik eventually returned home nearly two hours later and called 911, wailing that someone murdered their parents.
Lyle and Erik Menéndez Were Arrested After Confessing To Their Therapist
The Menéndez brothers were arrested six months after the murder. Attempts to link them to the crime failed until Erik confided in their therapist, Dr. Jerome Oziel. Now, Dr. Oziel was seeing Judalon Smyth, with whom he shared the Menéndez brothers’ secret. When they broke up, Smyth reached out to the Beverly Police and ratted out the brothers. A taped confession of the murders, which she presented to the authorities, led to the arrest of the older Menéndez brother on March 8, 1990. Erik returned from Israel, where he competed in tennis tournaments three days later and handed himself to the authorities.
A lengthy court battle ensued over the admissibility of the taped conversations between the brother and Dr. Oziel. Following a Supreme Court ruling on the matter and two trials, Lyle and Erik Menéndez were eventually found guilty of the murders. They were convicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder on July 2, 1996. Sentenced to life without parole, the brothers had exhausted all their appeal options. However, a recent development that seems to validate the brother’s motive for the crime has presented the chance for another appeal.
Allegations Of Sexual Assult
The Lyle and Erik Menéndez story dates back to their childhood. While the brothers were accused of killing their parents to inherit the family’s wealth, they alleged that their lives were in danger. They have maintained that they committed the murders in self-defense after suffering years of sexual abuse from their parents. Lyle testified that both parents molested him for years. He confronted and promised to expose their father when he learned he was still abusing Erik. José wasn’t happy about that; he threatened his sons, who claimed he was going to kill them— hence the murders.
The allegations against José and Kitty Menéndez couldn’t keep the brothers from being imprisoned. They are incarcerated at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California. Without the possibility of parole, Lyle and Erik Menéndez are bound to spend the rest of their life behind bars. But Peacock’s documentary series Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed has brought new evidence to light, offering the brothers another chance to have their case reviewed.
Released in May 2023, the Peacock series features Roy Rosselló, who alleged that José Menéndez raped him at age 14. This, and a letter Erik wrote to his cousin detailing his father’s abuses, are the basis for the appeal the brothers filed in May 2023. Their lawyers want the court to grant an evidentiary hearing or vacate the brothers’ conviction.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!