Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Will Happen In The Next 5 To 10 Years? (Closed)

Give your crystal balls a rub and make a prediction for the future.
What do your tea leaves say? Instead of crying in front of a mirror, try scrying. Get your Tarot or Happy Families deck out and see what Mr. Bun The Baker means for global politics.
#1
Honestly, I dread to think about it…. Don’t want to negative but I can’t see much improvement….more war, more hate, more BS…. And down here, more fires, more floods, more south pacific nations inundated by rising seas….more politicians fiddling while the world burns…. Yeah, just positive sh!t…..
#2
Ill graduate college, and hopefully my comics will be on their feet ;)
#3
1. At least one massive worldwide famine caused by war and climate-related crop failures in the Eastern Europe and the US great plains.
2. Major hurricane (cat 5) exceeding Katrina hits southeastern US, making parts of FL, TX or LA unlivable.
3. If the Democrats win the house, senate and Presidency in the 2024 US election (and they should), widespread domestic terrorism by far right groups, possibly leading to talk of secession. Ron Desantis refuses to concede.
4. Major supply chain disruption caused by a war involving China.
5. Vladimir Putin is assassinated.
6. Abrupt sea-level rise caused by catastrophic collapse of Antarctic ice sheet.
7. The western US and Australia run out of fresh water.
8. Deepening worldwide recession turns into depression, while the wealthy enjoy a standard of living unseen in the modern era.
9. End of US democracy as we know it before 2026.
#4
i don’t think we’ll make it till 10 years 💀
#5
I guarantee WW3.
#6
I’m trying to think of something positive…
music! Good music is going to be made and even if it’s just five or so, we can add these songs to our pre-existing collections!
#7
If people continue staying idiots then the antibiotic resistance will spread so much that every contagious disease will kill us. If nobody figures out how to make reusable rockets, the low earth orbit will be full of debris to the point where the risk of damaging satellites is extremely high and missions to space will have to be abandoned forever
#8
In 5 to 10 years, I think I will probably live in England, and snog my boyfriend. That’s definitely positive innit?
#9
=D The only certain thing I can say, is that there is no certainty. Who knows what’ll happen? I mean, whether we’ll still be in existence in 5-10 years, even that’s doubtful/possible. If we do survive, we’ll just keep on keeping on I guess. Same old same old. Getting slightly worse but nothing really new, Y’know? I may or may not become *someone* to this world by then. Or I’ll resign to be a background character like everyone else. And now I’m making it about me again, great -.- I also think the natural disasters will either get worse or get more coverage, as well as the human disasters
#10
☠️
#11
My death (if I’m so lucky)
#12
*coughs* you think we’ll make it that long XD!
#13
honestly i don’t think that we’ll make ten years, unless we make CONSIDERABLE changes to the way we run the world. we need population control, to start reversing climate change (fast), and many more. i am honestly terrified for the future. but if we do make it i want to have a youtube channel :)
#14
Something weird with AI, I’m telling you if we even make it to 10 years ( I kinda hope we do bc I’m still young ya know?) AI will be taking over soon.
#15
I try not to focus on the negatives to often but it can never escape my mind. My predictions for the next 5-10 years are:
• The doomsday clock hits midnight.
• If global warming can not be controlled within this time-frame then we are all doomed. Water level rises, the earth warms to an scorching hot temperature, even more wildfires, hurricanes, droughts, unbearable heatwaves.
• Perhaps a economic recession.
• It is likely an event will occur that could spark war. Possibly WW3, although I am unsure of this.
