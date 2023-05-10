Everything We Know About the IT Prequel Series Welcome to Derry

Welcome to Derry promises to continue the iconic Stephen King horror universe when it comes to screens, following in the footsteps of shows like Castle Rock, the IT prequel series will bring the scares. It’s safe to say that, over the years, King has amassed a large cult following with his chilling tales of horror and suspense. And one of his most beloved characters, the demonic clown Pennywise, has become a classic.
First introduced in the 1986 novel IT, Pennywise has since become one of King’s most recognizable and terrifying villains. In the 1990 miniseries adaptation, Tim Curry’s portrayal of Pennywise struck fear into the hearts of viewers everywhere and helped propel the show to become a massive hit. Since then, the character has been revamped in the two most recent IT films directed by Andy Muschietti, cementing his place as a horror icon in popular culture. While many of King’s villains are simply evil humans, Pennywise stands out as an instantly recognizable and supernatural force of terror. His eerie clown-like appearance and haunting demeanor have been the stuff of nightmares for years, making him a perfect candidate for more in-depth exploration in the upcoming series.
How Does Welcome to Derry Connect to the IT movie franchise?
The world of Stephen King’s IT universe will once again be explored in the upcoming original series, Welcome to Derry. The series will be based on King’s IT novel and will feature new characters set before the birth of the Losers club members. Despite the new characters, Welcome to Derry is expected to tie into the established world of the novel and recent movie adaptations. As an episodic series, Welcome to Derry will have more space to expand on the story that filmmaker Andy Muschietti established in the IT and IT Chapter Two feature films.
The Muschiettis, who have previously directed the IT films, have spoken about their love for the original novel and how much of that story they were unable to include in the films. With Welcome to Derry, they now have the opportunity to explore some of those things they didn’t get to before while also further expanding upon the lore of IT. While it is unclear just how much the series will explore the origins of Pennywise, the series will undoubtedly add to the already established world of the IT franchise.
Who Is Set to Star in Welcome to Derry?
The cast for the upcoming IT prequel series, Welcome to Derry, has been announced and features some exciting names. While Bill Skarsgård, who played the iconic Pennywise in the 2017 and 2019 films, will not be returning to reprise his role. Confirmed to join the cast are Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar, and Chris Chalk, all of whom have made waves in the film and television industry. Additionally, Madeleine Stowe (The General’s Daughter) and Stephen Rider (Daredevil) will also be part of the cast. While details on the specific characters they will play have not been released, fans can anticipate a compelling and talented ensemble cast for Welcome to Derry.
When Will the IT Prequel Series Be Released?
IT fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Welcome to Derry new series, which would shed light on the dark history of the town and the origins of Pennywise. Although there has been no official announcement of the series from Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind the IT films, Welcome to Derry will be available to stream on the relaunched HBO Max platform, Max, in 2024. This information was revealed as part of the announcement of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, which is expected to launch in mid-2023. More information, such as an official trailer, is expected to be released soon. It will be interesting to see how the prequel series is received, and the anticipation for the series is expected to continue to grow as the release date approaches.
