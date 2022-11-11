5 Horror Monsters That Could be Immortal

There’s plot armor for nearly every occasion in the cinematic world, but horror monsters tend to benefit the most at times since people love to be scared, but they also love to stay in their comfort zone so that they don’t feel too challenged and don’t have to get used to something different with every movie. There are arguments to be made when it comes to horror movies, one of the greatest bits of plot armor to be found is the idea that some movie monsters are immortal and can’t be killed no matter how much damage they take. That’s rather accurate considering that some movie monsters have been seen as nearly invulnerable, while others have been able to shake off the kind of damage that would annihilate any run-of-the-mill villains that couldn’t hang. Plus, some of the best villains that are more or less immortal have supernatural backstories that build into the reason why they’re able to last.
Here are five movie monsters that could be immortal.
5. The Creeper
Between the comics and the movies, the Creeper has been stated to be an immortal being that has been around since ancient times and feeds off of its victims. Essentially, whatever part it needs is what it will eat, and it can smell the fear from its victims, which helps the creature to figure out who to take and who to leave alone. That appears to be the nature of the creature anyway, since it’s been seen to harvest the parts it needs at a moment’s notice and has been able to survive decapitation, impalement, and even the denial of its prey for decades at a time. Whatever it takes to kill the creature hasn’t been found in the movies yet, which means that it’s not only insanely durable but that it can outlast its enemies without much effort.
4. The Thing
All that’s really known about the Thing is that it’s an extraterrestrial creature that could claim immortality simply because it can take over one sentient being after another, thereby spreading its genetic code without fail. But that might not make it immortal in the eyes of many people simply because it might be seen as the same as having children, meaning that the DNA continues forward, but it changes with each form it takes. The argument for immortality might be one that would end up creating different camps that might be able to justify the idea that the Thing is immortal since it ends up taking over each person it imitates, while others might say that it’s not the same at all.
3. Freddy Krueger
How easy is it to kill a dream? The moment that Freddy Krueger became a dream demon, his immortality was all but assured since trying to kill off a creature that exists in the dream world is bound to be exceedingly difficult. Plus, even if one generation has the ability to forget about someone like Freddy, all it takes is a mention of the famed killer to bring him back since his survival doesn’t exactly depend on his notoriety, but the strength he does have tends to grow exponentially once people start fearing him again. He might not be the strongest after being forgotten for so long, but his immortality isn’t threatened since he’s bound to last for a while, regardless of who remembers him.
2. Jason Voorhees
Whatever explanation a person wants to believe in when it comes to Jason Voorhees, the fact is that he doesn’t die, he can’t die, and he won’t die. He might go to hell and need to be brought back after a long rest, but the chances are that so long as people want to see him, Jason won’t die. He’s been killed in so many ways that it’s nearly impossible to think that he would still have anything left. Plus, the fact that it’s been more or less confirmed that he’s a demon spirit that needs to inhabit another body is another reason why he’s not going to die anytime soon. So long as there’s a body to inhabit, it’s fair to think that Jason is going to stick around.
1. It
This is one of the easiest monsters to describe as immortal since the creature that calls itself Pennywise comes from another dimension and has been around for longer than any other monster on this list. While Pennywise might have one of the worst weaknesses of any monster, there’s a good chance that he’s not dead since, after having survived for so long, it feels more than a little anticlimactic to think that the Losers might be able to defeat such a creature with little more than insults. Perhaps the creature simply played dead in order to regroup and would eventually come back a couple of decades later.