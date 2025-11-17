Person Shares Story Of “Recruitment Hell” After Company Revokes Their Job Offer

Negotiating a salary during a job interview can be a daunting experience, but it’s not the only thing that applicants think about. The company’s benefits package is also essential, as it can add significant value to the overall compensation. Or detract from it.
But when Redditt user u/Choice-NoAd-5580 entered talks with a potential employer, they didn’t even get a chance to discuss them. In a post on r/RecruitingHell, the Redditor explained that the company’s HR terminated the hiring process the moment they mentioned benefits.
This job seeker entered what they believed were negotiations with a potential employer
But the company thought they were being outrageous just for mentioning benefits
According to Tori Dunlap, the founder of Her First $100K and the host of the Financial Feminist Podcast, most hiring managers ask candidates questions based on the job description they applied for, and you prep based on what it is, so it’s already alarming if you contact them for one role and learn at the interview that they want to fill another.
Dunlap also highlighted that you should always ask questions at a job interview. “There is nothing worse than when the interviewer turns the table and says ‘So you have any questions for me,’ and the candidate says ‘No.’ It shows you’re not prepared. It shows you’re not interested,” she explained.
“And frankly, job interviews are as much for you as they are for the company. You are trying to figure out if this organization, if this particular boss, if this career move, is something that’s actually going to be beneficial for you. So by denying yourself a chance to get more information, it’s not only a huge red flag to the company, but you want this information. You want to see if this company is going to be a good fit for you.”
So you could say that by asking about benefits (and, subsequently, getting kicked out) u/Choice-NoAd-5580 also learned what they needed to dodge the bullet.
Dunlap said that these three questions are really good for gaining a deeper understanding of your possible employer:
How do you measure success, particularly for this position? “This is a great way to get a plan together for your first 30, 60, 90 days,” she said. “You know exactly what you need to succeed in order to stand out. And in order to eventually get a raise or get promoted. You will also then know if these metrics are realistic. I’ve been on job interviews where the description of the job was very different than what my boss or potential boss was actually expecting me to do. Do you have to stay up late every night? Do you have to make the company millions and millions of dollars? Having an outline of what these expectations are is going to be your best toolkit for success.”
How do you help your team grow professionally? This is a great opportunity to learn if the company is committed to developing you as an employee. Plenty of businesses offer what they call ‘education statements.’ They’ll give you maybe a couple of thousand dollars to take a course or attend a conference. “These are great ways, of course, to not only benefit the company but also benefit you,” Dunlap said. “You can take these skills into your career if you don’t stay in this position forever.”
What is the salary and performance review process? “You want to know that there is a process. One of my previous jobs did not have a process whatsoever, which meant having to constantly advocate for myself and constantly ask for feedback,” Dunlap said. “We want to know the structures in place for you to get good and consistent feedback.” Nobody wants to email their boss every other day and ask if they’re doing a good job. Plus, it’s also going to be more likely that you get a raise or get promotions if that salary review process is already in place.
Most importantly, don’t let one disappointing interview demotivate you. It usually takes around five to six months of job hunting to land a position. Get ready to play the long game!
