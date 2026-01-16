Matt Duchene: Bio And Career Highlights

Matt Duchene: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Matt Duchene

January 16, 1991

Haliburton, Ontario, Canada

34 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Matt Duchene?

Matthew David Duchene is a Canadian professional ice hockey player, celebrated for his dynamic offensive skills and consistent performance as a center in the NHL. He has carved out a long and impactful career through dedication and talent.

Duchene’s breakout moment arrived as the third overall pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, joining the Colorado Avalanche. He quickly established himself as a top rookie, signaling a promising future in professional hockey.

Early Life and Education

A passion for hockey defined Matt Duchene’s early years, growing up in Haliburton, Ontario. His parents, Vince and Christine, fostered his athletic development, with his uncle, Newell Brown Jr., also having ties to the NHL.

He honed his skills through minor hockey with the Central Ontario Wolves and Haliburton Huskies. Later, Duchene was selected by the Brampton Battalion in the 2007 OHL Priority Selection, where he excelled before entering the NHL draft.

Notable Relationships

Matt Duchene married his long-time girlfriend, Ashley Grossaint, on July 8, 2017. Their enduring partnership has been a steady presence throughout his demanding professional hockey career.

The couple shares three children: sons Beau David Newell Duchene and daughters Jaymes Olivia Duchene and Ellie. Duchene often speaks openly about his family and Christian faith.

Career Highlights

Matthew Duchene’s ice hockey career includes multiple gold medals on the international stage, notably the 2014 Winter Olympics with Team Canada. He also secured two IIHF World Championship gold medals in 2015 and 2016.

After a successful tenure with the Nashville Predators, Duchene signed a significant four-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars in June 2025. This deal secures his place as a key forward for the team through the 2028-29 season.

Signature Quote

“There’s no one greater than Jesus, and there’s no one that has your life and plan in their hands other than Him.”

