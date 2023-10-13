Gen V: Top 5 Shows to Watch If You Like The Boys’ Spin-Off

The Boys Spinoff series, Gen V, is proving to be another Prime Video hit TV series. The show follows young superheroes training at Godolkin University in hopes of joining Vought’s The Seven. These young students are battling mental and personal issues, which is only worse because they are more powerful than the average human. While their powers give them an advantage in the world, it’s also the one thing that brings them problems because they can’t have normal lives or relationships.
With only a few episodes of the first season airing on Prime Video, it’s normal to want to watch another series with a similar style and directing but with more episodes. The series listed below are as witty, dramatic, gory, and rule-breaking as Gen V. Here are five TV shows to watch for fans who like Prime Video’s Gen V!
1. Invincible (2021- Present)
For fans who like the blood-filled, witty, and intriguing story of Gen V, Invincible is one of the closest TV shows to watch after finishing the available episodes of Gen V. Invincible is an animation from Prime Video based on the comic book of the same name. It follows a young superhero, Mark, the son of the famous and mighty Omni-Man. Omni-man is a hero the world loves and respects, but deep down, he is much worse than he actually is. He’s been lying to everyone, including his son, all this time. When a father is forced to fight his only son, things turn out worse than expected. Mark, is left to protect the earth and its people, and it’s a fantastic coming-of-age series to watch. While some scenes are bloodier than what fans expect from animations, it’s in line with what’s on other Prime Video series like The Boys and Gen V. It fits right in. The second season of Invincible will be released in November 2023.
2. The Boys (2019- Present)
The original Prime Video series, The Boys, is the basis of the spinoff, Gen V. The Boys, is a dark, gritty, bloody series about superheroes created by the powerful company Vought International. The superhero team, The Seven, is meant to mimic famous superhero teams like The Justice League, with their leader, Homelander, showcasing similar powers to Superman. The only difference is that these heroes aren’t the good guys the public sees. They cause mayhem and leave a trail of bodies and blood everywhere they go because Vought will always be there to help them clean it up. To save the day is The Boys—a group of humans determined to reveal Vought’s dark secrets and show the world the truth. The Boys is an epic series that will have fans on the edge of their seat. To understand more about the story behind Gen V, it’s best to watch the first three seasons of The Boys first.
3. Doom Patrol(2019-2023)
Max has no shortage of exciting and disturbing superhero shows like Doom Patrol. The series by Grant Morrison follows the adventures of a group of misfits who want to be heroes but have to battle their inner demons to feel worthy of the title. This superhero team all got their powers without their consent and cannot return to the lives they once knew. When their creator disappears, they come together to help find him. This journey is also personal because they have to face aspects of themselves they don’t like but with some laughs in between. Although this team is much older than the super-powered kids from Gen V, they face the same problems.
4. Peacemaker (2022-Present)
James Gunn’s Peacemaker is the perfect series to watch next for fans looking for TV shows with blood, thrilling violence, and satire like Gen V. The series follows John Cena as the anti-hero Peacemaker, who tries to work with other powered people as part of the ‘Project Butterfly’ initiative. This is an A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad with many familiar faces like Amanda Waller’s daughter. The series is a sequel to 2021’s The Suicide Squad, but they are dealing with an alien invasion that will have you laughing as you root for this team. Like Gen V, this DC show features gory action sequences, profanity, and a lovable ensemble that hooks viewers the entire runtime. The series, a hit among critics, will return for its second season in the new DCU under Gunn.
5. The Umbrella Academy (2019- Present)
Gen V’s cast feels like a family with deep-rooted problems just trying to make their way through college. A similar super-powered family dealing with growing up without love is the kids of the Umbrella Academy. This series is about superhero siblings who are forced back into each other’s lives after the death of their father. They have to stop the apocalypse multiple times, bringing some of their past secrets to light. With tons of family issues, time travel, and world-building, this is one of the best series for sci-fi fans with a taste of the dramatic. The storylines are always immersive, and with high production quality and a talented ensemble cast, it’s no surprise that this is one of the best shows on Netflix. The final season of Umbrella Academy will be released in 2024.