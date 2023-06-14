The Umbrella Academy is one of Netflix’s most popular original TV shows. The show, based on a comic book series by Gerard Way, has a unique storyline, complex characters, and thrilling action sequences, all of which appeal to the fans of the show. The Umbrella Academy follows the lives of the seven Hargreeves children who were among of the 43 children all born on the same day with superpowers. They were adopted by an eccentric billionaire who goes on to train them to become superheroes.
The third season was aired on the 22nd of June, 2022 and from all indications there is more to the story that warrants a fourth season. While Netflix has officially renewed The Umbrella Academy, there are questions about what the new season would entail, what direction the story will go and what happens next to the Hargreeves children. The end of the third season left viewers with a lot of questions and with the release of the fourth season right around the corner, there is hope that these questions would be answered.
What Is the Plot of Umbrella Academy Season 4?
The end of The Umbrella Academy’s 3rd season came with a shocking finale. By the end of the season, where our beloved heroes were left powerless after resetting the timeline. They walk into a world that is very different from the one they had previously known, where they have no powers and Luther (Tom Hopper) runs off to look for his wife and Alison (Emily Raver-Lampman) goes to find her husband and daughter. Meanwhile, their adopted father, Reginald, had brought his wife, Abigail, back to life. Without their powers, the siblings are at a severe disadvantage, making it even more challenging to stand up to their formidable nemesis.
All of these changes only add to the intrigue of a series that already has a lot of lose threads. The origins and intentions of Reginald Hargreeves still remain largely unknown. The unravelling of this version of the world where the siblings have no powers is just one of the things viewers can expect in the coming season. In spite of a lack of information on what viewers can expect in the coming season, there is no doubt that there is a lot to look forward to.
Who Is Starring in the Final Season?
The main cast which is made up of Tom Hopper, Emily Raver-Lampman, Elliot Page, David Casteneda, Robert Sheehan, Aiden Gallagher and Justin H. Min. They are all expected to return for the final season. Colm Feore and Adam Godley are also expected to reprise their roles as Sr Reginald Hargreeves and Pogo respectively. New cast members may include Nick Offerman, David Cross and Megan Mullaly.
When Will Umbrella Academy Be Released?
There is currently no release date for the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy. If it follows the trend of the previous seasons, it is set to be released sometime in July or August of 2024 seeing as filming began in February 2023. One thing that is guaranteed is that a lot of the questions fans had from the previous season will finally get answered.
The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy have garnered critical acclaim for their superb storytelling, fantastic action scenes, and well-developed characters. A fourth season is highly anticipated by fans, with many eager to see how the Hargreeves children will navigate this new world where they have no power while their father has all the power.