Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 Is Scheduled To Be Released In 2023

It seems that Invincible Season 2 is closer than anyone realized. One of the first big hits on Prime Video was Invincible. The adult animated series is focused on up-and-coming hero, Mark Grayson, and his father, Omni-Man. Mark is expected to become unbeatable, but will realize throughout his journey that his time as a hero will come with blood, guts, and tears. Unbeknownst to Mark, his biggest test will come by the way of his father, who isn’t the noble man that everyone thinks he is. Season 1 was undoubtedly one of the best pieces of television in recent memory and it will be interesting to see what Season 2 has to offer.
The First Season Was Beloved By Critics and Fans
The show hit Prime Video in March 2021 and was an instant success. Both fans and critics loved the series, and it was nominated for several big awards such as Hollywood Critics Association Television and Annie Awards. The show was officially renewed for two more seasons before the season one finale, with Steven Yeun and Robert Kirkman expressing their gratitude over the news:
“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” Kirkman said in a statement. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our character come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”
Invincible’s Season 2 Release Date Was Confirmed by The Head of Television at Amazon Studios
There wasn’t much news beyond that announcement. Well, until now. Collider’s Steven Weintraub talked to Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, and two first discussed Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Eventually, the conversation shifted over to Invincible and Sanders was questioned about the release date of the animated series. Sanders doesn’t give an exact date on when the show is expected to drop, but he does make it clear that it will be sometime this year. At the moment, there’s no other information about the upcoming series.
Obviously, we know that Invincible Season 2 will follow up on the season finale, though it’s unknown how many episodes the second season will bring, or the release model. Nevertheless, it’s still an exciting piece of news as it means that fans won’t have to wait for too long for the next season. The original Invincible comic was released on January 22, 2003 and ended on February 14, 2018, with 144 issues. There’s no word on how long the showrunners intent to keep the series running, but it’s clear that there’s enough material to last more than three seasons.