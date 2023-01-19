Home
Movies
Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 Is Scheduled To Be Released In 2023

Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 Is Scheduled To Be Released In 2023

5 mins ago

Credit: Invincible

It seems that Invincible Season 2 is closer than anyone realized. One of the first big hits on Prime Video was Invincible. The adult animated series is focused on up-and-coming hero, Mark Grayson, and his father, Omni-Man. Mark is expected to become unbeatable, but will realize throughout his journey that his time as a hero will come with blood, guts, and tears.  Unbeknownst to Mark, his biggest test will come by the way of his father, who isn’t the noble man that everyone thinks he is. Season 1 was undoubtedly one of the best pieces of television in recent memory and it will be interesting to see what Season 2 has to offer.

The First Season Was Beloved By Critics and Fans

The show hit Prime Video in March 2021 and was an instant success. Both fans and critics loved the series, and it was nominated for several big awards such as Hollywood Critics Association Television and Annie Awards. The show was officially renewed for two more seasons before the season one finale, with Steven Yeun and Robert Kirkman expressing their gratitude over the news:

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” Kirkman said in a statement. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our character come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Invincible Season 2

Credit: Invincible

Invincible’s Season 2 Release Date Was Confirmed by The Head of Television at Amazon Studios

There wasn’t much news beyond that announcement. Well, until now. Collider’s Steven Weintraub talked to Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, and two first discussed Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Eventually, the conversation shifted over to Invincible and Sanders was questioned about the release date of the animated series. Sanders doesn’t give an exact date on when the show is expected to drop, but he does make it clear that it will be sometime this year. At the moment, there’s no other information about the upcoming series.

Obviously, we know that Invincible Season 2 will follow up on the season finale, though it’s unknown how many episodes the second season will bring, or the release model. Nevertheless, it’s still an exciting piece of news as it means that fans won’t have to wait for too long for the next season. The original Invincible comic was released on January 22, 2003 and ended on February 14, 2018, with 144 issues. There’s no word on how long the showrunners intent to keep the series running, but it’s clear that there’s enough material to last more than three seasons.

Credit: Invincible

Why Invincible Stands Out

What’s making Invincible stand out so much is that it’s exploring the evil Superman narrative to perfection. Live-action films have been trying to do that for years, but has been interrupted by constant stops and starts within the DCEU. However, TV seems to pull this off flawlessly. Prime Video’s The Boys is doing a similar evil Superman story and that show is at the height of its popularity. Even with that, Invincible is a great show all around with likable and compelling characters and strong animation. Whether it comes out this year, next year, or five years from now, as long as the show can match the quality of the first season then the series is in good shape.
Along with Yuen and J.K. Simmons, the top notch voice cast also includes: Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzouka, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Khary Payton. Kirman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder serve as the executive producers on Invincible. Jeff Allen and Linda Lamontagne are the supervising director and casting director respectively.
Check back in with TVOverMind regularly, when more information comes out about Season 2 ,we’ll pass it along.
Related Posts
The Enduring Legacy of The Godfather: An Opinion
September 8, 2019
Five Reasons to See Jackie Chan’s New Movie The Foreigner
July 5, 2017
What We Can Expect From Catwoman: Hunted
August 25, 2021
Movie Review: Hocus Pocus 2
October 4, 2022
Five Heist Movies That are Totally Underrated
November 19, 2020
Oscars
Is There Ever Going to be an Inside Out 2?
November 16, 2020

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Abbott Elementary Officially Renewed For Season Three
Netflix Cancels Adult Animated Series Inside Job
1923 Harrison Ford facts
Four Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Harrison Ford in 1923
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Invincible Season 2
Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 Is Scheduled To Be Released In 2023
Troy An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen
Troy: An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen
Resident Evil Milla Jovovich Movies
What Order To Watch The Resident Evil Movies
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
5 Mutants We’d Like to See in the MCU
10 Interesting Things About Danielle Harris 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 & Adam Warlock (Will Poulter)
Adam Warlock Poses A Whole New Problem For The Guardians Of The Galaxy
Exciting Game To Anime Adaptations To Check Out
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon