These ‘American Idol’ Winners Have Had Difficulty Finding Mainstream Success

Since its debut on June 11, 2002, and season 23 currently airing, American Idol has produced 22 winners. The show has been known to launch the careers of several aspiring artists, offering a national stage and a massive fanbase. While a few winners have gone on to achieve lasting commercial success, not all have enjoyed the same trajectory.
While artists like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood have had sustained success and career diversification, a few others have shown that fame can be fickle. For others, the post-American Idol journey has proven far more challenging than anticipated. Their stories underscore the reality that winning a high-profile competition does not always guarantee a lasting spot in the limelight. These are 10 American Idol winners who have struggled with finding mainstream success.
Kris Allen (Season 8)
Kris Allen’s win in 2009 came as a shock to most American Idol audiences. At the time, runner-up Adam Lambert was mostly projected to win the season. However, besides the controversy surrounding the final voting process, Kris Allen’s coronation song “No Boundaries” charted within the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.
His self-titled album, released post-American Idol, made it to Billboard 200, debuting at number 11. However, none of his albums or songs have ever made it into the Top 10. Interestingly, Adam Lambert (regarded as one of the most talented artists from American Idol) has found more mainstream success post-American Idol than Allen. Kris Allen’s last studio album, Somethin’ About Christmas (2016), didn’t even debut in any major chart.
Lee DeWyze (Season 9)
The following season, American Idol had Lee DeWyze as its winner. Over a decade after his win, DeWyze is almost forgotten as a musical artist. Interestingly, before American Idol, DeWyze had released two independent albums. One would think that his win would have pushed his already-established career. Post-American Idol, Lee DeWyze released his Live It Up album, which peaked at number 19 on the US Billboard 200 despite receiving mixed critical reviews. An additional success for DeWyze was finding his wife on the set of the album’s hit single “Sweet Serendipity.” Since the album Live It Up, Lee DeWyze has released six additional studio albums, with his last album released in 2024. Besides Frames (2016), none debuted on the US chart.
Candice Glover (Season 12)
Having auditioned three times before making it into the live show, Candice Glover’s journey was one of resilience. Winning the show’s twelfth season after such a backstory would easily have helped bring mainstream success. However, Glover’s win was overshadowed by the famous Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj feud. Candice Glover released her debut album, Music Speaks, in 2014. The album peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard 200 and 3 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. A decade later, Glover has yet to release another studio album and has never, unsurprisingly, achieved mainstream success.
Caleb Johnson (Season 13)
Like Candice Glover, American Idol season 13 winner Caleb Johnson has long faded into obscurity. Before competing at American Idol, Johnson led the band Elijah Hooker. Arguably, Caleb Johnson is the most successful artist of his season. However, regarding mainstream success, Johnson has failed to Impress his fans from the show. He released his debut solo studio album, Testify, the same year he won the show in 2014. Surprisingly, besides several other singles released, Johnson hasn’t had another solo studio album. In the past decade, Caleb Johnson left his former label and band, forming a new band, Caleb Johnson and the Ramblin’ Saints. His new band self-released their debut studio album, Born from Southern Ground, in 2019.
Nick Fradiani (Season 14)
Nick Fradiani already had regional fame before ever auditioning for American Idol. His pop/rock band Beach Avenue, where he was its lead singer, won the 2011 Mohegan Sun’s Battle of the Bands. However, it was Fradiani’s attempt as a solo artist that gave him his win in American Idol season 14. Post-American Idol, Fradiani released his debut studio album, Hurricane, as a solo artist. The album peaked at 121 on the US Billboard 200. He released his next album, Past My Past, six years later with moderate success, as it failed to debut on any chart. Generally, post-American Idol, Nick Fradiani has focused on his work with his band rather than his solo career.
Trent Harmon (Season 15)
Country music singer Trent Harmon was the winner of American Idol season 15. At the time, Harmon was thought to be the last winner of the show after Fox canceled American Idol. Thankfully, ABC announced that they had picked up the show the following year. Besides its finale, season 15 was one of the show’s lowest-rated with diminishing viewership. However, no one outrightly predicted it would affect Trent Harmon’s career. Harmon released his debut studio album, You Got ‘Em All, in 2018 and has not released another since. Despite his season’s low ratings, Harmon’s album peaked at 34 on the US Billboard 200. This was a feat he should have capitalized on to achieve mainstream success.
Maddi Poppe (Season 16)
Maddi Poppe beat Caleb Lee Hutchinson at the finals of American Idol season 16 to be crowned the winner. Having already released a debut album before joining American Idol, Poppe released her second album, Whirlwind (2019), a year after her win. Also, several songs in the album, like “Made You Miss” and “Not Losing You,” were successful on the charts. They peaked at 21 and 26 on the US Adult Pop. Besides not releasing another studio album, Poppe’s non-album singles have failed to chart since 2019.
Just Sam (Season 18)
American Idol season 18 was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. What could have been a win for Just Sam became a catastrophe for their career. Before American Idol, Just Sam was busking in New York subways to make ends meet. Yet, after their win and a disastrous relationship with Hollywood Records, Just Sam had to return to busking to pay their rent.
They are a perfect example of how winning a reality competition doesn’t always equate to mainstream success. Half a decade after their win, they have yet to release a studio album. Although they have a few released singles, none have gained traction and become a national or global hit. However, Just Sam returned to American Idol in 2024 to perform as a guest artist.
Iam Tongi (Season 21)
After Iam Tongi’s rendition of James Blunt’s “Monsters” song during the auditions went viral, he was already projected to be the American Idol season 21 winner. Unsurprisingly, Tongi beat Megan Danielle to clench victory. Tongi’s non-album single, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” peaked at number 3 on the US Digital chart, 19 on US Rock, and number 1 on US Rock Digital. Two years after his iconic win, Iam Tongi has yet to release a studio album but has continued with his musical career. Today, Tongi is more famous for his sensational viral audition than for becoming a mainstream success.
Abi Carter (Season 22)
While it may be too early to call, American Idol season 22 winner Abi Carter is yet to attain mainstream success. With all eyes tuned in for the next American Idol winner in the 2025 season 23, Carter has almost gone into obscurity. With males winning the competition recently, Abi Carter became the first woman to win after four years of consecutive male wins. Carter released her debut album, Ghosts In the Backyard, in November 2024. Judging by streaming numbers and its failure to chart in the Top 20, Abi Carter could find mainstream success difficult post-American Idol.
