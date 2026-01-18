Karan Brar: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Karan Brar

January 18, 1999

Redmond, Washington, US

27 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Karan Brar?

Karan Brar is an American actor with a gift for authentic, relatable performances. He consistently brings a unique energy to each of his roles.

He burst into the public eye as Chirag Gupta in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise. That comedic breakthrough swiftly led to a pivotal role on Disney Channel.

Early Life and Education

Born in Redmond, Washington, Karan Brar was raised in Bothell in a household that emphasized his Punjabi heritage. His family supported his early interest in performing.

He attended Cedar Wood Elementary School and later Oak Park High School, pursuing acting through John Robert Powers and Patti Kalles workshops. These foundational classes prepared him for a professional acting career.

Notable Relationships

Karan Brar has maintained a private personal life, though he publicly came out as bisexual in a 2023 essay for Teen Vogue. He was briefly linked to fellow actor Sophie Reynolds.

While recent social media speculation surrounded a playful video with Josie Totah, both clarified their platonic best friendship. Brar has no publicly confirmed children.

Career Highlights

Karan Brar secured his breakthrough role as Chirag Gupta in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise. This comedic turn garnered him widespread attention across three successful installments.

His television presence grew significantly through his portrayal of Ravi Ross on the popular Disney Channel series Jessie. He reprised the character in the spin-off Bunk’d, establishing himself as a beloved figure in family programming.

Signature Quote

“I think as an actor you should never stop learning like your craft is ever evolving.”

