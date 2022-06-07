A native of England, Anton Lesser is arguably one of the most successful British actors of his generation. He has been acting professionally for more than 40 years, and he has managed to maintain a consistent presence during that time. His acting resume includes a wide variety of projects, and he has become known to people all over the globe. Some of his most noteworthy acting credits include Game of Thrones, Endeavour, and The Crown. Although he has only made one on-screen appearance so far in 2022, that won’t be true for much longer. He will be in the upcoming TV series 1899 which is set to be released later this year. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Anton Lesser.
1. He’s Jewish
Anton has never been the kind of actor who likes to go into lots of detail about his personal life or beliefs. However, one thing we do know is that comes from a Jewish family and appears to still be a practicing member of the faith. There’s no doubt that his religious values have played a major role in the man he is today.
2. He’s Not Into Social Media
Social media has become a very powerful tool over the last 20 years, and most people rely on it more than they can to admit. However, Anton isn’t the kind of person who likes to devote time to building an online presence. From what we can tell, Anton doesn’t have any verified social media accounts. This isn’t too shocking considering the fact that he is a very private person.
3. He’s a Husband and Father
Not only has Anton achieved a lot of great things in his career, but things in his personal life have also gone well. Anton and his wife, Madeleine, have two children together. Anton’s daughter, Lily, has also done some acting and the two appeared together in Endeavour and Wolf Hall.
4. He’s a Formally Trained Actor
Anton has devoted lots of time and effort to honing his acting schools. Instead of jumping right into the audition process, he decided to enroll at the Royal Academy of Dramatic art where he studied acting. The school has a long-standing reputation for producing successful actors. Some of its alumni include Imelda Staunton and Andrew Lincoln.
5. He Has More Than 130 Acting Credits
To say that Anton’s acting resume is impressive would probably be a bit of an understatement. He has already spent more time on-screen than many actors do for their entire careers. According to IMDB, Anton currently has 134 acting credits. This number includes two projects that have not yet been released.
6. He Was in a Video Game
Anton’s on-screen work is what most people are familiar with. In addition to that, however, he’s also done a good amount of voice work over the years. In 2020, he even took a step into the video game world when he voiced Professor Hargreaves in the game South of the Circle.
7. He’s an Award Winner
No matter how well-liked an actor might be, the success of their career will ultimately be measured by the awards they’ve won — or even in some cases, the awards they’ve been nominated for. Anton has received several nominations throughout his career, and in 2020, he won a CinEuphoria Award. Hopefully, he’ll be taking home more awards in the future.
8. He’s Suffered from Issues with His Voice
As an actor, it goes without saying that Anton’s voice is a valuable asset to him. However, he’s had to deal with some issues regarding his throat throughout his career. During an interview with DM Barcroft, he said, “I had two or three years of vocal problems. It was a really bad situation where nobody knew what was wrong with my voice. It was just sort of very unpredictable with muscular spasm. I had cameras down my throat trying to find out if anything terrible was going on and I think it was a combination of psychological things – things going on in my personal life. It was really difficult and I lost a bit of confidence about doing anything that I wasn’t absolutely in control of. ”
9. He Studied Architecture
We’ve already established that Anton is a formally trained actor. However, performing isn’t the only thing he focused his studies on. He also attended the University of Liverpool where he studied architecture. That said, it doesn’t appear that he’s ever worked in the field.
10. He Auditioned for Luwin in Game of Thrones
Playing Qyburn in Game of Thrones is probably one of Anton’s most well-known roles. What many people don’t know, however, is that he originally auditioned for the role of Luwin. As fans of the series know, though, the part ultimately went to Donald Sumpter.